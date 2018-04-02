Yu Qingcheng Gallery / Architectural Design and Research Institute of Tianjin University

Save this picture! Courtesy of Architectural Design and Research Institute of Tianjin University

+ 29

Save this picture! Courtesy of Architectural Design and Research Institute of Tianjin University

Text description provided by the architects. Yu Qingcheng is a world famous original clay sculpture artist who is renowned in China and oversea, the unique style strike out a new line for himself.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Architectural Design and Research Institute of Tianjin University

To describe this design with the emotional word is "hold mud", rational words is “manifold”. The thinking is a main idea of the designer in recent years, he put forward a new concept of "manifold"--- From first to last,the building is full of movement and has two or more different forms at the different ends, the form is not a result but a process, a continuous flowing and changing physical space, a process from static to dynamic, a temporal spatial evolution process. a body growing process, a non-focus building, a geometrical composition from linear to nonlinear changes with both topology and fractal characteristics.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Architectural Design and Research Institute of Tianjin University

Physical space of this gallery has ten changes:

1: Mechanics---- the shape from static to dynamic,

2: Differential---- line from straight to curve,

3: Level---- block from large to small,

4: Optics ----color from dark to light,

5: Measurement---- surface layer from thick to thin,

6: Mete-rage---- gap of each face brick from broad to narrow,

7: Physical ----texture from coarse to smooth,

8: Dimension ----space from two-dimensional to three-dimensional,

9: Character ----temperament from rough to soft,

10: Philosophy---- attributes from Yin to yang.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Architectural Design and Research Institute of Tianjin University

Tibet master Alfonso Karupoche wrote a book <the Tibet book of the dead > in 1996 which sold around the world, he said": scientists tell us, the whole universe is just change, activity and process -- a whole flow of change "," life and death were seen as a continuous sequence of transition entity in a changing".

American critic Roger Hubert said "every people who love movies will eventually arrived at Yasujiro Otsu's vision, grasp the essence to the film is the choice between movement and stillness."

Save this picture! Courtesy of Architectural Design and Research Institute of Tianjin University

Science, religion and art three have much in common.

We used to be accustomed to that a building is either square or round \bases on either straight line or curve, this building with both square and round\ straight line and curve is not logical. Curve and linear are no longer in contrast, but changes from the homeomorphism, non homeomorphic homotopy to a series of topological nonlinear transformation.