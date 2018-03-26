We’re Hiring! Join Our Content Team!

ArchDaily is an evolving project of the Internet – an experiment in archiving, disseminating discourse, and sharing content related to architecture and urbanism on a scale that was not possible as little as two decades ago. And we’re happy to announce that we are growing our team of talented contributors!

The ArchDaily Content Team works to continually connect people from around the developed and developing world by building a platform which operates in four languages—Spanish, English, Portuguese and Mandarin Chinese. Our main driver is to ensure that these discussions are available to the widest possible global audience.

As we grow, we’re looking for talented writers, editors and content producers. Are you passionate about architecture and the internet? One of these positions could have your name on it!

Requirements for All Listed Positions:

Candidate must be based in Santiago, Chile or be willing to relocate to Santiago, Chile.

Native or Expert Level English. Bilingual editors (Spanish/English, Portuguese/English, Chinese/English) preferred.

Have experience in writing, editing and producing print or online content.

Have a university degree or equivalent professional qualification, ideally in Architecture, Communications or Journalism.

Possess in-depth knowledge of the contemporary architecture scene.

Have a good sense of what is newsworthy and appropriate for our audience.

Have excellent computer and technology skills.

Be an independent thinker and self-motivated.

Open Jobs:

News & Articles Editor (English)

Location: Santiago, Chile

The News & Articles editor produces posts assigned by the Managing Editor--prioritizing incoming content and breaking news. This editor works in close cooperation with the rest of the ArchDaily Content team and reports to the Managing Editor of ADEN.

Social Media Editor

Location: Santiago, Chile

This editor manages ArchDaily’s social media accounts including Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest, and assists with the management of external collaborators. In addition to managing the social media publication schedule, the editor is also in charge of developing growth strategies for various social media networks.

Passion for social media and trends in internet communication.

Preferred: Possess in-depth knowledge of the contemporary architecture scene.

Senior Architecture Editor (English)

Location: Santiago, Chile

The Senior Architecture Editor works to develop and publish thought-provoking content for the most engaged ArchDaily readers among our audience, while maintaining relationships with writers, architects and other publishers to solidify ArchDaily’s presence as a central node in the global network of architectural publishing. The Senior Editor must have at least two years of experience in the field of architecture publications and be up-to-date with the key trends and discussion topics in the architectural community.

At least 2 years experience in writing, editing and producing print or online content in the field of architecture and design.

Employer Description:

ArchDaily, the world's most visited architecture website, aims to improve the quality of life of the billions of people who will arrive in cities during the next decades by providing inspiration, knowledge and tools to the architects who will have the challenge to design for them. We curate the best architecture projects and news and deliver it to millions of users who connect to our network of global sites published in English, Spanish, Portuguese and Chinese.

To submit your application please send your CV and a brief cover letter (within the body text of the email) to contentjobs@archdaily.com. Please use "Content Recruiting" as the subject.

See us in action! Follow #humansofarchdaily on Instagram!