World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museums & Exhibit
  4. Taiwan
  5. Studio TING
  6. 2017
  7. Discovering Taiwan / Studio TING

Discovering Taiwan / Studio TING

  • 20:00 - 30 March, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Discovering Taiwan / Studio TING
Save this picture!
Discovering Taiwan / Studio TING, © Christophe Gaubert
© Christophe Gaubert

© Christophe Gaubert © Christophe Gaubert © Christophe Gaubert © Christophe Gaubert + 38

  • Architects

    Studio TING

  • Location

    No. 2, Xiangyang Road, Zhongzheng District, Taipei City, Taiwan

  • Lead Architects

    Hueiting Chang, Christophe Gaubert

  • Space Design team

    Yinling Yeh, Wei-sheng Chang, Chrystel Charrat, Shuchong Hu, Yi-Hsiu Yang Graphic design team: Shih-yu Tuan, Chan Chang

  • Area

    637.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Christophe Gaubert

  • Lighting Design

    Originator Lighting Design - NS Huang, Erin Tseng

  • Sound Design

    Wen Shu

  • Art Design

    New Media Art: Jun-Jieh Wang / Weaving Art: Yuma Taru

  • Insect Models

    Ecofauna - Lorenzo Possenti, Chih-An Liao

  • Construction Coordination

    Che-kang Chang, Sharyn Shih

  • Scientific Consultants

    Ethnology: Dr. Bien Chiang, Dr. Nanjun Yang(✝), Dr. Yayoi Mitsuda / Entomology: Dr. Yaoyi Zhu(✝), Dr. Shiuh-Feng Shiau / Botany: Dr. Chang-Fu Hsieh / Mineralogy: Dr. Bing-Sheng Yu / Archeology: Dr. Hung-lin Chiu / Zoology: Dr. Wen-Hau Chou, Dr. Si-Min Lin, Bo-Ren Jiang / Ichthyology: Dr. Kwang-Tsao Shao / Malacology: Kin-Yang Lai / History: Chuan-Chi Gau

  • Legal Consultant

    Vast Strides International Law Firm

  • Editorial Team

    Yiyu Chuang, Ying-Hau Chen

  • Multimedia Team

    Documentary: Julien Lu, Jing-Fang Liu, Wei Chen / 3D animation: Zong-Yu Hsieh / Interactive media art: Po-Chih Chang / Interactive media content : Shi Wen-Cheng, Tsai Cheng-Hau, Du Shiau-Mei

  • Client

    National Taiwan Museum
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Christophe Gaubert
© Christophe Gaubert

Text description provided by the architects. Discovering Taiwan is a permanent exhibition dedicated to the History of the collections of the National Taiwan Museum, the History of the Natural and Aboriginal Treasures of Taiwan, and the History of Japanese Researchers who built this institution one century ago. The exhibition scenography links this past to the future by questioning the prospect of cultural heritage through 367 pieces including 265 of the most important pieces from the Museum’s collection, facing sculptural, video and sound installations created by contemporary Taiwanese artists.

Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

The National Taiwan Museum is the earliest Museum of Natural History in Taiwan. For its centenary, the multicultural team of Studio TING (惠栢設計) had the privilege to contribute to the global renovation by designing the permanent exhibition dedicated to the institution’s heritage. Based on the artefacts provided by the museum curators, and respecting the historical nature of the building, our team composed of scientists, architects and designers worked closely with the museum teams to organize and display the content, and tell the story of the collections. The overall design of the exhibition plays with the metaphor of nature, using natural elements converted to an abstract language of shapes and colors in the space, stimulating curiosity and transcending the knowledge with a dimension of imagination. 

Save this picture!
© Christophe Gaubert
© Christophe Gaubert
Save this picture!
Elevation. Image Courtesy of Studio TING
Elevation. Image Courtesy of Studio TING
Save this picture!
© Christophe Gaubert
© Christophe Gaubert

Located on the entire top floor of a historical colonial-style building from the Japanese era, the exhibition is divided in three spaces, two lofts with entrances on both sides and a central space surrounding the dome of the building. Each exhibition space unveils a distinct theme, both visually and in soundscape.

Save this picture!
© Christophe Gaubert
© Christophe Gaubert

East entrance, The Path of Discovery. This first space leads the audience to experience the atmosphere in which the early naturalists explored the Taiwanese primitive mountain forest for the first time. A deep green low-key ambiance resounding with an insect and bird chorus, reveals aboriginal treasures and representative animal species, some of which are now extinct. In its center, a cabinet of curiosities displays the wonder of Taiwanese biodiversity that the first scientists started to inventory and share.

Save this picture!
© Christophe Gaubert
© Christophe Gaubert
Save this picture!
Elevation. Image Courtesy of Studio TING
Elevation. Image Courtesy of Studio TING
Save this picture!
© Christophe Gaubert
© Christophe Gaubert

Central room, Taiwan's New Scopes. This white space, along a corridor, displays the major findings through the history of the museum. Playing with the abstraction of natural patterns and forms, the scenery is a tribute to all these specimens extracted from nature in the service of collective knowledge, in addition to their genuine beauty. Each of the showcases is dedicated to one of the researchers who contributed to the history of the collections, displaying their major findings. In this whiteness and an atmosphere of warm wind music and under the patterns of arboreal shadows, a wall reveals in its thickness a number of images and stories about the building itself through the decades.

Save this picture!
© Christophe Gaubert
© Christophe Gaubert

West entrance, The Past is the Future. The last space leads the audience into a dark blue ocean of shadows where the fragility of aboriginal pieces and rare animal specimens interact with contemporary pieces of art. The electronic soundscape, the contemporary weaves and the animated projections of multimedia art enable the visitor to view the knowledge incarnated by the museum at the crossroads between the preservation of a heritage dedicated to the current generations and the scientific research which opens new understandings of the world. This space reminds us that knowledge of cultural roots is the best inspiration to invent the world of tomorrow.

Save this picture!
© Christophe Gaubert
© Christophe Gaubert
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Taiwan
Cite: "Discovering Taiwan / Studio TING" 30 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/891246/discovering-taiwan-studio-ting/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »