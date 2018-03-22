Grimshaw to Lead Design of Newark Liberty International Airport Terminal

London-based Grimshaw Architects has been selected to serve as Lead Architect for the design of Newark Liberty International Airport’s new Terminal One building in New Jersey. Grimshaw will work in partnership with STV to design the $1.41 billion terminal, featuring 1 million square feet (93,000 square meters) of space and 33 gates spread across a two-level T-shaped building. The scheme represents the largest transportation infrastructure design-build project in New Jersey’s state history.

Once opened, Terminal One will replace the airport's existing Terminal A building, where passenger volume is expected to rise by 23% over the next five years. To accommodate this growth, and remain flexible for the changing demands of passengers and airlines, the scheme will feature a more efficient check-in and security screening process, and an overall design that facilitates future modification and expansion.

We are delighted to have been selected for this landmark opportunity to help transform the passenger experience. Newark has a rich architectural history dominated by the modular concrete structures of the existing terminals. Relating to this context while creating a light, modern, steel and glass building with open sight lines and natural light, the new Terminal 1 will be a world-class gateway serving an ambassadorial role for the New Jersey and New York region and establish a new trajectory for the future.

- Mark Husser, Partner, Grimshaw Architects

Construction of Terminal One is expected to begin in April, with the scheme to be completed by 2022.

News via: Grimshaw Architects