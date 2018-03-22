World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Grimshaw to Lead Design of Newark Liberty International Airport Terminal

Grimshaw to Lead Design of Newark Liberty International Airport Terminal

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Grimshaw to Lead Design of Newark Liberty International Airport Terminal
Save this picture!
Grimshaw to Lead Design of Newark Liberty International Airport Terminal, Courtesy of Grimshaw Architects
Courtesy of Grimshaw Architects

London-based Grimshaw Architects has been selected to serve as Lead Architect for the design of Newark Liberty International Airport’s new Terminal One building in New Jersey. Grimshaw will work in partnership with STV to design the $1.41 billion terminal, featuring 1 million square feet (93,000 square meters) of space and 33 gates spread across a two-level T-shaped building. The scheme represents the largest transportation infrastructure design-build project in New Jersey’s state history.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Grimshaw Architects
Courtesy of Grimshaw Architects

Once opened, Terminal One will replace the airport's existing Terminal A building, where passenger volume is expected to rise by 23% over the next five years. To accommodate this growth, and remain flexible for the changing demands of passengers and airlines, the scheme will feature a more efficient check-in and security screening process, and an overall design that facilitates future modification and expansion.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Grimshaw Architects
Courtesy of Grimshaw Architects

We are delighted to have been selected for this landmark opportunity to help transform the passenger experience. Newark has a rich architectural history dominated by the modular concrete structures of the existing terminals. Relating to this context while creating a light, modern, steel and glass building with open sight lines and natural light, the new Terminal 1 will be a world-class gateway serving an ambassadorial role for the New Jersey and New York region and establish a new trajectory for the future.
- Mark Husser, Partner, Grimshaw Architects

Construction of Terminal One is expected to begin in April, with the scheme to be completed by 2022.

News via: Grimshaw Architects

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Grimshaw to Lead Design of Newark Liberty International Airport Terminal" 22 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/891218/grimshaw-to-lead-design-of-newark-liberty-international-airport-terminal/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »