All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Other Facilities
  4. United States
  5. BVH Architecture
  6. 2015
  7. Rangeland Laboratory Facility / BVH Architecture

Rangeland Laboratory Facility / BVH Architecture

  • 15:00 - 26 March, 2018
Rangeland Laboratory Facility / BVH Architecture
Rangeland Laboratory Facility / BVH Architecture, © Paul Crosby
© Paul Crosby

© Paul Crosby

  • Architects

    BVH Architecture

  • Location

    Chadron, NE 69337, United States

  • Architect in Charge

    Mark Bacon, AIA, Project Manager: Dennis Coudriet, AIA

  • Area

    15800.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Paul Crosby

  • MEP Engineer

    ETI Inc., Lincoln, NE

  • Structural Engineer

    R.O. Yourker, Lincoln, NE

  • Civil Engineer

    Dave Coe, Chadron, NE

  • Construction Manager

    Boyd Jones Construction, Omaha, NE

  • Client

    Chadron State College
    More Specs Less Specs
© Paul Crosby
© Paul Crosby

Text description provided by the architects. Remotely located to the southeast of Chadron atop a rolling hill of short-grass prairie, the building complex provides much-needed facilities for instructional and office spaces for the Rangeland, Agriculture and Wildlife Program, as well as several student activity groups. The two separate but adjacent buildings support the second largest rangeland management program in the United States. The laboratory facility houses the animal science laboratory, a plant and soil science lab, classrooms, a range herbarium teaching collection and other supporting faculty work areas.

© Paul Crosby
© Paul Crosby

The site takes organizational cues from traditional ranching facilities, aligning its structures along two axes to form a natural windbreak and take advantage of seasonal sun and the natural topography. Recognizing the effect humans and the built environment have on the larger ecosystem, the site utilizes a number of experiential and sustainable methods, including geothermal, solar and wind power, to demonstrate responsible practices for rangeland management that can be applied to a working ranch.

© Paul Crosby
© Paul Crosby
Exploded Axonometric
Exploded Axonometric
© Paul Crosby
© Paul Crosby

The use of familiar materials such as metal-clad walls, cedar wood siding, board-formed concrete and the rhythm of the exposed wood structure lend life and cultural context to the facility’s roots in the ranching and agricultural tradition. Natural light filters across the main circulation corridor through corncrib siding, terminating in a glass wall offering a view out across the expanding terrain. The westward view from the Live Animals Facility features a covered arbor leading to the southern entrance of the Laboratory. Connecting lab spaces and passageways to the landscape through materiality in this way allows the experience of the building to change nearly as frequently as the surrounding prairie.

© Paul Crosby
© Paul Crosby
Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Other facilities United States
Cite: "Rangeland Laboratory Facility / BVH Architecture" 26 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/891194/rangeland-laboratory-facility-bvh-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

