World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Taiwan
  5. Very Studio | Che Wang Architects
  6. 2018
  7. Sunny Apartment / Very Studio | Che Wang Architects

Sunny Apartment / Very Studio | Che Wang Architects

  • 22:00 - 22 March, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Sunny Apartment / Very Studio | Che Wang Architects
Save this picture!
© Te-Fan Wang
© Te-Fan Wang

© Studio Millspace © Studio Millspace © Te-Fan Wang © Te-Fan Wang + 22

  • Design Team

    Che Wang, Colette Kuo, You-Nian Lin, Jo-Ting Weng, Chi-Wei Chen, JY Ho, YJ Shen, JH Liao, SH Chang, CL Shao, ZP Wu

  • Simulation Consultant

    Sustainable Building Engineering for Design Lab/ Chieh-Ting Yang, Po-Yao Wang, Chuan-Hsuan Lin, Yaw-Shyan Tsay
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Studio Millspace
© Studio Millspace

Text description provided by the architects. Sunny Apartment is located in Taichung, one of the typical units of Taiwanese housing. In the space original plan, light and ventilation of public space were blocked by rooms, only the south has an opening. It was far from the ideal home we expected.

Therefore, we propose three strategies from the essence of living and life:

Save this picture!
© Studio Millspace
© Studio Millspace

1. Flowing Space:
A new space order of Pentagon was placed into the plan. Then the fluidity and dynamicity of shared space are caused naturally. Oblique walls delimiting the space simultaneously create an extension of the sight and circulation, and the sunshine on it to form the trace of time.

Save this picture!
© Studio Millspace
© Studio Millspace
Save this picture!
Existing Floor Plan and Altered Floor Plan
Existing Floor Plan and Altered Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Very Studio | Che Wang Architects
Courtesy of Very Studio | Che Wang Architects

2. Flowing Air:
After integrating the functions with the new pentagonal space order. The opening of north, west and the south sides are released, not only the sunlight is introduced in addition the air flow into the shared space naturally. The quality of space and the comfortability of life are enhanced with the breeze.

Save this picture!
© Studio Millspace
© Studio Millspace
Save this picture!
Ceiling Plan
Ceiling Plan
Save this picture!
© Studio Millspace
© Studio Millspace

3. Sound
The Space is flowing and continuous. We would like to define soft boundaries of the space by sound. Therefore the Dome-form ceilings are placed in each pentagonal spaces to cause the sound of life reflected and concentrated to create several sound fields to define functions of And the curved lighting from the gap of also creates and depth.

In this project, We look forward to create a new living with new order of plan and new pattern of section. All about Light, Air and Sound.

Save this picture!
© Te-Fan Wang
© Te-Fan Wang
Save this picture!
Concept Sketch
Concept Sketch
Save this picture!
© Te-Fan Wang
© Te-Fan Wang

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Interiors Architecture Taiwan
Cite: "Sunny Apartment / Very Studio | Che Wang Architects" 22 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/891166/sunny-apartment-very-studio-che-wang-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Te-Fan Wang

晴·禾之家，200平米内构建6个穹顶界定新空间 / 十分建筑︱王喆建筑师事务所

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »