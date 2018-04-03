World
  7. Granada House / Estúdio HAA!

Granada House / Estúdio HAA!

  • 15:00 - 3 April, 2018
Granada House / Estúdio HAA!
Granada House / Estúdio HAA!, © Evandro Nunes de Oliveira – Bevah Fotografia
© Evandro Nunes de Oliveira – Bevah Fotografia

© Evandro Nunes de Oliveira – Bevah Fotografia © Evandro Nunes de Oliveira – Bevah Fotografia © Evandro Nunes de Oliveira – Bevah Fotografia © Evandro Nunes de Oliveira – Bevah Fotografia + 37

  • Architect

    Estúdio HAA!

  • Localization

    Nova Granada - São Paulo, 15440-000, Brasil

  • Architect in Charge

    Homã Alvico

  • Area

    285.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographer

    Evandro Nunes de Oliveira – Bevah Fotografia, Courtesy of Estúdio HAA!
© Evandro Nunes de Oliveira – Bevah Fotografia
© Evandro Nunes de Oliveira – Bevah Fotografia

Text description provided by the architects. This house located at Nova Granada, a city located at approximately 500km of São Paulo city (Brazil), was design by Estúdio HAA!. It respects some principles initially established, some relative to the studio’s production, and some to the client’s preferences.

© Evandro Nunes de Oliveira – Bevah Fotografia
© Evandro Nunes de Oliveira – Bevah Fotografia

From the principals of Estúdio HAA!, comes the frank and generous communication with the exterior, abundance of natural illumination and ventilation. And discouragement to radical changes on the site’s topography, always when possible we search to maintain the pre-existential characteristics. Both to avoid technical issues, costs and reduce the impact of the new implantation.

© Evandro Nunes de Oliveira – Bevah Fotografia
© Evandro Nunes de Oliveira – Bevah Fotografia

In this project, the site was already all plan, fruit of the planning of the allotment made centuries ago, we searched to transfer the original unevenness to the light block’s roof, with the intention to simulate the natural terrain mirrored, meanwhile the floor level remains constant in the entire terrain.

Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
First floor plan
First floor plan

From the clients come the requests to use double ceiling height on the social area, and a big balcony with a view to the city’s rural zone, beyond the basic program of compartments.

© Evandro Nunes de Oliveira – Bevah Fotografia
© Evandro Nunes de Oliveira – Bevah Fotografia

The project is divided in three blocks. The first, the rigid block, containing: TV room and toilet at the first floor; rooms, bathrooms, home office and balcony at the second floor. This block was made in reinforced concrete, with a couple of inverted beams, big gaps, and small slabs plans overhanging. The access stair to the second floor is made bolting custom-made metallic parts with the superposition of wooden steps, the side protection of the stair was made with steel cables that comer from the steps and rises to the ceiling slab.

© Evandro Nunes de Oliveira – Bevah Fotografia
© Evandro Nunes de Oliveira – Bevah Fotografia

The second block, the light block, which contains the dinner and living room with a connection to the side garden, was made with metal structure and glass. The goal was to enable an integration with the garden, making the limits between the interior/exterior more subtle, for times the garden enters the living room and times you can have dinner at the garden. The block’s roofing also collaborates to create an atmosphere of exterior space, with a generous natural light, experience of rain and leaf’s rustles.

Gif. Image Cortesia de Estúdio HAA!
Gif. Image Cortesia de Estúdio HAA!

Right after the light block is found the main suite at the ground floor, that was one of the clients requests: do not need to walk up the stairs when they wanted. This suites also contains a integration with the exterior space.
At the exterior area there is a pool house that contains service area, toilet and a living room with barbecue space, fronting the pool and garden.

© Evandro Nunes de Oliveira – Bevah Fotografia
© Evandro Nunes de Oliveira – Bevah Fotografia

© Evandro Nunes de Oliveira – Bevah Fotografia
© Evandro Nunes de Oliveira – Bevah Fotografia
Cite: "Granada House / Estúdio HAA!" [Casa Granada / Estúdio HAA!] 03 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/891091/granada-house-estudio-haa/> ISSN 0719-8884

