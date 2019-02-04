Bamboo House / Vilela Florez

+ 42

Text description provided by the architects. The clients, a couple who spend most of the year sailing on a sailboat through the Mediterranean islands, ask us to design a house in a condominium near a small village of the northeast of Brazil.

Their only conditions were that we should stick to the budget and it should be finished in only 10 months.

Given the limited time granted for design and construction, a simple volume with the rooms is proposed and connected by bridges to an outdoor living area, paved in stone as the traditional Portuguese sidewalks. This living area is protected laterally by two local- stone walls and shaded by a wooden roof.

The program includes, besides the gran outside living area, laundry, kitchen, and three rooms where their sons could stay with their family.

The volume of the bedrooms is built in structural masonry of concrete blocks, creating vertical ribs where bamboo sticks panels, arranged as fishbone, are placed in between. The bamboo panels shade the façade, helping the thermal behavior of the building.

The house is oriented towards the prevailing winds which crosses the pool water and the vegetation of the gardens to penetrate the bedrooms, cooling the constant breeze and refreshing the interior from the strong tropical heat.

Besides the natural color pallet, spanning from wood, to bamboo and natural stone, the bedroom volume is painted in Mediterranean blue, a color so familiar to the clients from their many boat trips.