New 3D-Modeling Software Increases Efficiency by Focusing on Fast, Intuitive "Shaping" Inputs

Get designs out of your head and in front of your client. In the normal world, a building project starts with a client interview. Then you go back to the office to develop your design and build a proposal. Then you meet to sell your concept. Rinse. Repeat.

Wouldn’t it be great if you and the client could sit for an interactive design session? To do this, you would need a tool that acts like “digital clay”. You would need software that is so easy to use, and so responsive, that you could capture, sculpt and modify your concept freely.

Working interactively with your client can help everyone agree on the shared design vision. If everyone agrees with the shared design vision, you’ll field fewer change orders throughout the project. And if your digital clay was truly smart, it could give you a head-start on the detail design process and construction document creation.

Your digital clay: BricsCAD Shape.

BricsCAD® Shape is a new, free 3D modeling tool from Bricsys. It’s CAD-accurate, using a powerful direct modeling engine. It’s made to help architects and engineers capture their ideas in 3D. Anything that you create in Shape can be modified deeply, anytime, on the fly.

The modeler comes with a library of materials, textures and pre-built 3D components - including parametric doors and windows. Enrich your design story by adding doors, windows, materials and other elements via drag and drop. Remove them, replace them, or move them around freely. Need more components? Create them from scratch, load your 3D DWG files, or import SKP models directly - it’s up to you.

Why is Shaping better than sketching?

Shape reads and writes industry-standard DWG 2018. Shape’s solid models are never approximated. Under the simple UI is the same fast and proven parametric, 3D direct modeling engine that’s in BricsCAD BIM.

Your concept models open directly in BricsCAD BIM, with 100% re-use of your design model. Try that with your old sketches. And best of all, since Shape is always BIM-aware, your concept becomes a building information model in less than one minute.

Make the smart move – directly from concept to BIM with BricsCAD Shape with no loss of detail. If you’re familiar with CAD, you can learn how to use BricsCAD Shape in 30 minutes or less.

You can get a copy of BricsCAD Shape of your very own, for free, forever, right now.

Come visit us at www.bricsys.com/shape/ to find out more today!