  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartment Interiors
  4. Brazil
  5. David Ito Arquitetura
  6. 2018
  7. AML Apartment / David Ito Arquitetura

AML Apartment / David Ito Arquitetura

  • 13:00 - 1 May, 2018
AML Apartment / David Ito Arquitetura
AML Apartment / David Ito Arquitetura, © Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

© Pedro Kok

  • Architects

    David Ito Arquitetura

  • Location

    Brooklin Novo, São Paulo - State of São Paulo, 04601-003, Brazil

  • Author

    David Ito

  • Design Team

    Martin Naf, Victor Hertel, Lucas Anghinoni, Victória Calil, Natasha Tavolaro

  • Area

    260.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

Text description provided by the architects. Meeting the residents' desire to obtain large spaces in a light atmosphere, using delicate colors, this project seeks to value two important characteristics of the apartment: its great natural light and its large social area.

© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

The dining, living and television rooms are arranged in a single environment that is integrated to the gourmet terrace and kitchen. The 12 meter long ripped panel acts as a backdrop for all the social area. The hinged doors are camouflaged in the same panel, connecting the kitchen, the dining room and the door that gives access to the intimate area of the apartment, sheltering the entire wooden-clad entrance hall.  

© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

The predominance of white walls, slatted panel, metal shelves, ceramics, corian countertops, curtains and the furniture, favored the optimal distribution of natural light, allowing the artificial lighting to be practically all indirect.

© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

The white surfaces are differentiated by their textures and reflections, and together with all the wood used, they form the ideal base to receive the desired colours. The way the lighting was designed enabled the absence of ceiling plaster in the rooms and bedrooms. Providing clear environments that have a higher ceiling and no points of light that pollute visually.

© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

The colourful environment in the apartment enhances the national culture, using traditional elements such as the tile and the ceramic panel signed by the artist Alexandre Mancini. The furniture and the vegetation are in perfect harmony with the colours used.

diagram
diagram

The identity of the social area permeates the intimate wing, emphasizing the furniture for underwear in the closet, which has small colourful pivot doors alluding to the magic cube. The design of this furniture, as well as the dining table, carries the signature of the office.

© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Brazil
