AML Apartment / David Ito Arquitetura

Architects David Ito Arquitetura

Location Brooklin Novo, São Paulo - State of São Paulo, 04601-003, Brazil

Author David Ito

Design Team Martin Naf, Victor Hertel, Lucas Anghinoni, Victória Calil, Natasha Tavolaro

Area 260.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Pedro Kok

Text description provided by the architects. Meeting the residents' desire to obtain large spaces in a light atmosphere, using delicate colors, this project seeks to value two important characteristics of the apartment: its great natural light and its large social area.

The dining, living and television rooms are arranged in a single environment that is integrated to the gourmet terrace and kitchen. The 12 meter long ripped panel acts as a backdrop for all the social area. The hinged doors are camouflaged in the same panel, connecting the kitchen, the dining room and the door that gives access to the intimate area of the apartment, sheltering the entire wooden-clad entrance hall.

The predominance of white walls, slatted panel, metal shelves, ceramics, corian countertops, curtains and the furniture, favored the optimal distribution of natural light, allowing the artificial lighting to be practically all indirect.

The white surfaces are differentiated by their textures and reflections, and together with all the wood used, they form the ideal base to receive the desired colours. The way the lighting was designed enabled the absence of ceiling plaster in the rooms and bedrooms. Providing clear environments that have a higher ceiling and no points of light that pollute visually.

The colourful environment in the apartment enhances the national culture, using traditional elements such as the tile and the ceramic panel signed by the artist Alexandre Mancini. The furniture and the vegetation are in perfect harmony with the colours used.

The identity of the social area permeates the intimate wing, emphasizing the furniture for underwear in the closet, which has small colourful pivot doors alluding to the magic cube. The design of this furniture, as well as the dining table, carries the signature of the office.