LEGO Just Got Stylish: Modular Furniture to Bring Out Your Inner Child

For all those Brickheads out there, interior designing has just reached another Lego-filled level. Created by an Italian team of designers, Stüda has made the dream of Lego compatible furniture a reality. Their modular furniture comes in an array of colors textured in studs that are capable of holding the infamous bricks and can be customized to your heart’s content.

The furniture is rather stylish too, with infinite possibilities it means you can match the surfaces to any ornament or complement any color scheme in the room. The base can hold anything, from heartfelt messages to rockets, houses or landscapes. The corian modules also benefit from being durable and easy to clean so that you can let your creativity run wild.

Particularly to us architects, the craze for Lego is ever-increasing thanks to BIG’s Lego House completed last year. We have seen Lego being used in restoration projects, as tape and architectural scale models, but now anyone can furnish their home with the humble building block.

News via: Studio NINE.