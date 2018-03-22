World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. France
  5. Alia Bengana architecte dplg
  6. 2017
  7. Restaurant Yoshinori / Alia Bengana architecte dplg + Atelier BEPG SASU d’Architecture

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Restaurant Yoshinori / Alia Bengana architecte dplg + Atelier BEPG SASU d’Architecture

  • 05:00 - 22 March, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Restaurant Yoshinori / Alia Bengana architecte dplg + Atelier BEPG SASU d’Architecture
Save this picture!
Restaurant Yoshinori / Alia Bengana architecte dplg + Atelier BEPG SASU d’Architecture, © David Cousin-Marcy
© David Cousin-Marcy

© David Cousin-Marcy © David Cousin-Marcy © David Cousin-Marcy © David Cousin-Marcy + 32

Save this picture!
© David Cousin-Marcy
© David Cousin-Marcy

Text description provided by the architects. YOSHINORI is a gourmet restaurant located in the heart of Saint-Germain-des-Prés just a stone’s throw away from Odéon. The space consists of two floors, a ground floor, and a basement. It is characteristic of the neighborhood in which it is located and has a stone and wooden structure, visible wooden beams on the ground floor, and vaulted stone cellars in the basement. Yoshinori Morie is a Japanese chef who makes gourmet French cuisine while bringing to his dishes a balance of flavors, presentation, and technique that are very characteristic of his background.

Save this picture!
© David Cousin-Marcy
© David Cousin-Marcy
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© David Cousin-Marcy
© David Cousin-Marcy

Our vision was to interpret this cultural blending in the conception of the restaurant without proposing a Japanese-inspired space. We researched an element specific to the Japanese aesthetic culture: the art of wooden screen panels. This traditional Japanese handiwork is based on the repetition of a triangular pattern in which motifs are sometimes inserted, which also communicate meanings and wishes. We then made this pattern the central theme of the restaurant’s interior design: it appears on the walls of the ground floor, it becomes transparent in the stairway railing, and it changes scale and shape-transforming itself into a diamond motif for the openwork screens and the glasswork of the semi-open kitchen.

Save this picture!
© David Cousin-Marcy
© David Cousin-Marcy
Save this picture!
Section B
Section B
Save this picture!
© David Cousin-Marcy
© David Cousin-Marcy

The screens are given a modern update thanks to digital cutting on lightly bleached MDF oak-plated panels. All of the openwork screens, such as the railing and the glasswork in the kitchen and basement, have been inserted into a steel structure that we opted to oxidize in order to highlight the raw material, which contrasts with the wood’s lacelike quality, another allusion to Yoshinori’s cuisine.

Save this picture!
© David Cousin-Marcy
© David Cousin-Marcy

Major construction was carried out to remodel the existing space. There were many demands that had to be met in a space that only measures 70 m², which was a former pizzeria. We had to find places for the kitchen equipment, storage, carts, refrigerated wine rack, and of course the tables and seats. The openwork screens, the cornerstone of our project, were crucial in allowing us to define spaces and protect passageways and entrances, creating a feeling of intimacy in every corner of the restaurant.

Save this picture!
© David Cousin-Marcy
© David Cousin-Marcy
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Stone

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Restaurant Refurbishment Renovation Interiors Architecture France
Cite: "Restaurant Yoshinori / Alia Bengana architecte dplg + Atelier BEPG SASU d’Architecture" 22 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/890938/restaurant-yoshinori-alia-bengana-architecte-dplg-plus-atelier-bepg-sasu-darchitecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »