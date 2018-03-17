World
David Chipperfield's Amorepacific Headquarters in Seoul Photographed by Laurian Ghinitiou

David Chipperfield's Amorepacific Headquarters in Seoul Photographed by Laurian Ghinitiou
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Amorepacific, Korea's largest beauty company, occupies a site in the centre of Seoul, Korea. Their headquarters was designed by David Chipperfield Architects as a single clear volume, with large urban openings and a central void. In the middle of a bustling downtown landscape, the building strikes a bright, open figure.

The Amorepacific HQ took three years to complete and opened in 2017. The firm described the building as "abstract and gestural," with hanging gardens that provide dramatic views over the city and the mountains in the distance. The design echoes aspirations of mediating between local and global, private and public, collective and individual, formal and informal. Laurian Ghinitiou captures the identity of this dynamic headquarters.

© Laurian Ghinitoiu © Laurian Ghinitoiu © Laurian Ghinitoiu © Laurian Ghinitoiu + 15

© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Cite: Keshia Badalge. "David Chipperfield's Amorepacific Headquarters in Seoul Photographed by Laurian Ghinitiou" 17 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/890884/david-chipperfields-amorepacific-headquarters-in-seoul-photographed-by-laurian-ghinitiou/> ISSN 0719-8884

