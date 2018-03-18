World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. 11 Houses with Unique Living Rooms

11 Houses with Unique Living Rooms

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
11 Houses with Unique Living Rooms
Save this picture!
11 Houses with Unique Living Rooms, © Hiroshi Ueda
© Hiroshi Ueda

© Koji Fujii / Nacasa ＆ Partners © Toby Scott © Akihide Mishima © David Foessel + 12

Living rooms are spaces dedicated to sharing time with family, receiving visitors, working, and carrying out a wide range of unpredictable activities. Regardless of their size, the key to an innovative design for this part of a house is in creative spatial organization, in its connection to other parts of the home and, above all, in programmatic flexibility. Here, we present a selection of exceptional living rooms captured by renowned photographers such as Hiroshi UedaDavid Foessel, and Wison Tungthunya.

Akihide Mishima

Tenhachi House / .8 Tenhachi Architect & Interior Design

Save this picture!
© Akihide Mishima
© Akihide Mishima

1-1 Architect

House NI / 1-1 Architect

Save this picture!
Cortesía de 1-1 Architect
Cortesía de 1-1 Architect

Ruetemple

Architect's Workshop / Ruetemple

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Ruetemple
Cortesía de Ruetemple

David Foessel

Atelier_142 / Atelier Wilda

Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel

Koji Fujii / Nacasa ＆ Partners

Pit House / UID Architects

Save this picture!
© Koji Fujii / Nacasa ＆ Partners
© Koji Fujii / Nacasa ＆ Partners

Kengo Kuma & Associates

Même – Experimental House / Kengo Kuma & Associates

Save this picture!
Cortesía de kengo kuma & associates
Cortesía de kengo kuma & associates

Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Tetris House / Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Carolina Castroviejo

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Wison Tungthunya

Bear House / Onion

Save this picture!
© Wison Tungthunya
© Wison Tungthunya

Toby Scott

Naranga Avenue House / James Russell Architect

Save this picture!
© Toby Scott
© Toby Scott

Matt Clayton

Scenario's House / Scenario Architecture

Save this picture!
© Matt Clayton
© Matt Clayton

Hiroshi Ueda

Nest / UID Architects

Save this picture!
© Hiroshi Ueda
© Hiroshi Ueda
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Articles
Cite: María Francisca González. "11 Houses with Unique Living Rooms" [11 Casas con las mejores salas de estar ] 18 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/890876/11-houses-with-unique-living-rooms/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »