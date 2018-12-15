Compás de las Ánimas y del Nazareno / WaterScales arquitectos

+ 23

Architects WaterScales arquitectos

Location Calle Ancha, 43, 29500 Álora, Málaga, Spain

Architects in Charge Carmen Barrós Velázquez, Francisco J. del Corral del Campo

Area 285.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Fernando Alda

Technical architect Antonio Montes Sáez

Gardening & Landscape Ana Ibáñez Fernández, Bióloga

Structure Jesus Hernández Martí, Ingeniero de caminos

Installations Ricardo Rueda García, ingeniero de Caminos

Collaborators lvaro López Camino, estudiante de arquitectura / Jorge López González, estudiante de arquitectura / Daniel Marcos Ruiz, estudiante de arquitectura / Belén Muñoz de la Torre Calzado, arquitecta / Francisco Ortega Ruiz, arquitecto / Felipe Pérez García, estudiante de arquitectura / Patricia Prados Pérez, estudiante de arquitectura

Builder I.M. Instalaciones y Obras S.A. (Álora)

Promotor Excmo. Ayuntamiento de Álora

Historical advice María José Sánchez Rodríguez, Directora Museo Municipal de Álora More Specs Less Specs

About the place and the intervention

Álora is placed as a bow of the mountainous landscape of Sierra del Hacho facing to the coast of Málaga and the Valley of Guadalhorce. One of its Its main highlights is its Castle surrounded by an ancient Arrabal (arab quarter). The village has a rich and interesting history related to the Moorish defence against the Catholics and about the beginings of the malagueña, a kind of flamenco song.

It took place an architectural competition for refurbishing and renovating the castle surroundings in order to renovate public facilities as well as attract new travellers. We purposed an intervention called “tapestry scale 1:1” which captures the energy of its landscape. It would be a kind of stone map which would help the visitant to see, discover, know and experience the cultural landscape. The first phase of the complete intervention has been a small square called Compás de las Ánimas y del Nazareno.

Compás de las Ánimas y del Nazareno

The small square occupies the place of two dwellings, demolished some years ago. It would be used as a compás (open air place close to a church for waiting or resting). It takes the name from the religious images guarded in the Chapel of the Castle: the Virgen de las Ánimas and Jesús Nazareno de las Torres. Their street processions take place on Holy Friday during Easter. They stop in the front of the compás. Thus, the space, during Easter, would be like a tribune.

The place, thanks to its textures, colours, aromas, texts and pavements, shows its domestic past, underline its religious present and offers itself to the meeting of inhabitants and travellers. In its walls some texts tell the amazing discovering of the thrones. The “fountain of the souls”, pilar de las Ánimas, it’s a spring which blows water through the eroded stone. The slope is used for creating long stone benches surrounded by aromatic plants. It finishes in a stair seeming a floating carpet which takes us to an upper belvedere to the Valley of Guadalhorce.



We would like having captured a bit of the essence of the rich history of the cultural landscape of Álora.