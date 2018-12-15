World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restoration
  4. Spain
  5. WaterScales arquitectos
  6. 2017
  7. Compás de las Ánimas y del Nazareno / WaterScales arquitectos

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Compás de las Ánimas y del Nazareno / WaterScales arquitectos

  • 05:00 - 15 December, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Compás de las Ánimas y del Nazareno / WaterScales arquitectos
Save this picture!
Compás de las Ánimas y del Nazareno / WaterScales arquitectos, © Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

© Fernando Alda © Fernando Alda © Fernando Alda © Fernando Alda + 23

  • Architects

    WaterScales arquitectos

  • Location

    Calle Ancha, 43, 29500 Álora, Málaga, Spain

  • Architects in Charge

    Carmen Barrós Velázquez, Francisco J. del Corral del Campo

  • Area

    285.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Fernando Alda

  • Technical architect

    Antonio Montes Sáez

  • Gardening & Landscape

    Ana Ibáñez Fernández, Bióloga

  • Structure

    Jesus Hernández Martí, Ingeniero de caminos

  • Installations

    Ricardo Rueda García, ingeniero de Caminos

  • Collaborators

    lvaro López Camino, estudiante de arquitectura / Jorge López González, estudiante de arquitectura / Daniel Marcos Ruiz, estudiante de arquitectura / Belén Muñoz de la Torre Calzado, arquitecta / Francisco Ortega Ruiz, arquitecto / Felipe Pérez García, estudiante de arquitectura / Patricia Prados Pérez, estudiante de arquitectura

  • Builder

    I.M. Instalaciones y Obras S.A. (Álora)

  • Promotor

    Excmo. Ayuntamiento de Álora

  • Historical advice

    María José Sánchez Rodríguez, Directora Museo Municipal de Álora
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

About the place and the intervention
Álora is placed as a bow of the mountainous landscape of Sierra del Hacho facing to the coast of Málaga and the Valley of Guadalhorce. One of its Its main highlights is its Castle surrounded by an ancient Arrabal (arab quarter). The village has a rich and interesting history related to the Moorish defence against the Catholics and about the beginings of the malagueña, a kind of flamenco song.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda
Save this picture!
Master plan
Master plan
Save this picture!
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

It took place an architectural competition for refurbishing and renovating the castle surroundings in order to renovate public facilities as well as attract new travellers. We purposed an intervention called “tapestry scale 1:1” which captures the energy of its  landscape. It would be a kind of stone map which would help the visitant to see, discover, know and experience the cultural landscape. The first phase of the complete intervention has been a small square called Compás de las Ánimas y del Nazareno.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda
Save this picture!
Compás Plan
Compás Plan

Compás de las Ánimas y del Nazareno
The small square occupies the place of two dwellings, demolished some years ago. It would be used as a compás (open air place close to a church for waiting or resting). It takes the name from the religious images guarded in the Chapel of the Castle: the Virgen de las Ánimas and Jesús Nazareno de las Torres. Their street processions take place on Holy Friday during Easter. They stop in the front of the compás. Thus, the space, during Easter, would be like a tribune.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda
Save this picture!
Section B
Section B
Save this picture!
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

The place, thanks to its textures, colours, aromas, texts and pavements, shows its domestic past, underline its religious present and offers itself to the meeting of inhabitants and travellers. In its walls some texts tell the amazing discovering of the thrones. The “fountain of the souls”, pilar de las Ánimas, it’s a spring which blows water through the eroded stone. The slope is used for creating long stone benches surrounded by aromatic plants. It finishes in a stair seeming a floating carpet which takes us to an upper belvedere to the Valley of Guadalhorce.

We would like having captured a bit of the essence of the rich history of the cultural landscape of Álora.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
WaterScales arquitectos
Office

Product:

Stone

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Restoration Spain
Cite: "Compás de las Ánimas y del Nazareno / WaterScales arquitectos" 15 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/890848/compas-de-las-animas-y-del-nazareno-waterscales-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream