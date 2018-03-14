World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Kuwait
  5. AAP Associated Architects Partnership
  6. 2017
  7. Areia / AAP Associated Architects Partnership

Areia / AAP Associated Architects Partnership

  • 22:00 - 14 March, 2018
Areia / AAP Associated Architects Partnership
Areia / AAP Associated Architects Partnership, © João Morgado
© João Morgado

© João Morgado

  • Collaborators

    Telmo Rodrigues, Carla Barroso, Pedro Miranda, Alba Duarte, Lionel Estriga, Carlo Palma, Mohammed Karout, Emanuel Grave, António Brigas, Elvino Domingos, João Costa, Hassan Javed, Duarte Correia, Mariana Neves, Luís Esteves

  • Landscape Design

    Susana Pinheiro

  • Interior Design

    Leonor Feyo

  • MEP

    Rúben Rodrigues, Vando Beldade, Mohammed Hassan

  • Graphic Design

    Aquilino Sotero

  • Project Management

    Asbuilt - Vando Beldade
    • More Specs Less Specs
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in Sabah Alahmed Alsabah Maritime City in the southern part of Kuwait. Developed to expand the length of available shoreline, the development brings the sea into the desert to create a series of canals that are anchored by several docks and marinas and activated by many other recreational activities. The five plots of the five residences sit on one of the inner canals overlooking the sea.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

From an early stage, the idea was to develop a sense of unity, using the same architectural language of simple plane geometry, as well as the same basic concept and programmatic organization, resulting in a contemporary image of continuity and proportion, where slight harmonious variations guarantee complexity and diversity to this set of houses.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The program involves an interpretation of the Kuwaiti way of life and its needs, relating the main daily living areas with the beach, exterior patios, gardens, and pool areas. Positioned in the ground floor and with a privileged view over the canal, they share the ability to combine their use by its dwellers, in order to maximize the overall flexibility, as well as associate the interior space with the exterior areas in a comfortable way, literally extending to the plot limits. On the opposite edge of the plot, next to the entrance, stands a formal social gathering space for guests, the diwanyia.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Upper floors are bounded by enveloping walls, partially perforated, that effectively guarantee the privacy requested by the program. It withstands certain programmatic variations without compromising the unity as an ensemble. More contained in itself, is reserved for the family bedrooms, with a wider, albeit protected, view over the city. Rooftops with its 360º panoramic view over Khiran make desirable leisure spaces, combining lounge and seating areas for socializing, making it an ideal venue for experiencing the sunset time when the absence of shade is tolerable.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Staff quarters, stand on different floors, connecting directly their circle of activities. The five villas, multiply the same organization concept in its basic. Despite the fact that the schematics are very similar, the volumetric composition presents gentle variations that make each house unique its own way. When seen from the road, they look like a simple repetition of the same house, a more heterogeneous facade is experienced from the canal.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The simple and neutral approach, tries to restore use, functions and habitability on a basic, shade and courtyards design options in a natural contradiction with what at this point is the development of this city, where the architectural anarchy of the different residential designs, the lack of criteria in color, dimensions, form, textures and construction options create a complex, heterogeneous image of a place that is yet to be defined.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado
Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Buildings Residential Kuwait
Cite: "Areia / AAP Associated Architects Partnership" 14 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/890645/areia-aap-associated-architects-partnership/> ISSN 0719-8884

