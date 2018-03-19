World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Showroom
  4. China
  5. Francesc Rifé Studio
  6. 2018
  7. ASH Shanghai / Francesc Rifé Studio

ASH Shanghai / Francesc Rifé Studio

  • 17:00 - 19 March, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
ASH Shanghai / Francesc Rifé Studio
Save this picture!
ASH Shanghai / Francesc Rifé Studio, © David Zarzoso
© David Zarzoso

© David Zarzoso © David Zarzoso © David Zarzoso © David Zarzoso + 27

  • Interiors Designers

    Francesc Rifé Studio

  • Location

    Chang Ning Lu 42 Hao Lou, Jingan Qu, Shanghai Shi, China

  • Architect in Charge

    Francesc Rifé Studio

  • Design Team

    Francesc Rifé Studio

  • Area

    198.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    David Zarzoso
Save this picture!
© David Zarzoso
© David Zarzoso

Text description provided by the architects. Fashion and footwear brand ASH commissioned Francesc Rifé to create the new design concept for its stores around the world. While the new language sought to recall forms suggested by the architecture of contemporary cities, that the first two stores to debut with this image were located in Shanghai has served to use as inspiration a traditional construction technique in Asia: the bamboo scaffolding.

Save this picture!
© David Zarzoso
© David Zarzoso
Save this picture!
Raffles city Store
Raffles city Store
Save this picture!
© David Zarzoso
© David Zarzoso

Located in the mall centers Raffles City Changning, in the heart of the Zhongshan business district, and Plaza 66, one of the most important commercial spaces in China, the design of these two stores is marked by a structure that order the space, allow the products be displayed and through it the brand begins a new path to prêt-à-porter. These metal tubular frames, executed in sulfurized brass with a very dark finish, joined as if they were knotted together as bamboo scaffolding, resulting in a very clean and unique grip. Thus the end result was a mesh with great dynamism.

Save this picture!
© David Zarzoso
© David Zarzoso

The hard lines of this brass spine is defined from one of the most important elements of the project: a golden partial ceiling, symbol of the personality of ASH. It is characterised for integrating multiple holes from which light is projected, following the needs of the space; while other orifices are prepared to add lamps and hanging shelves, at the same time that they allow to fix the main structures. The lighting of this area is defined by spots with a very small size, to illuminate the product properly, giving as a result a starry sky.

Save this picture!
© David Zarzoso
© David Zarzoso

Another of the main materials of the new image is undoubtedly concrete, projected in both vertical walls, floors and ceilings, spreads each and every one of the elements of the set. A reference to the constructive phenomenon of the city that in turn gives the project a neutral base, and helps to the ceiling and structure come quickly into focus.
Following that same language, the furniture, such as display modules, seating areas and the sales counter, have been integrated as architectural elements.

Save this picture!
© David Zarzoso
© David Zarzoso

At the same time, the waiting area is dressed by the Kong armchair by JMM, complemented by side pieces in green marble and natural wood. The vocabulary developed for the stores is completed with the fitting room area designed in aged mirror that adds an extra dimension to the experience of visitors.
Conceived to work in harmony with dynamic and challenging installations, the shop windows of both stores extend to the exterior the interior dialogue started with the brass, and incorporate a clean interpretation of the backlit ASH logo.

Save this picture!
© David Zarzoso
© David Zarzoso
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Showroom China
Cite: "ASH Shanghai / Francesc Rifé Studio" 19 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/890599/ash-shanghai-francesc-rife-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »