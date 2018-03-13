World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Marcel Lok Architect
  6. 2017
  7. Homestead Diemen / Marcel Lok Architect

Homestead Diemen / Marcel Lok Architect

  • 05:00 - 13 March, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Homestead Diemen / Marcel Lok Architect
Save this picture!
Homestead Diemen / Marcel Lok Architect, © Luuk Kramer
© Luuk Kramer

© Luuk Kramer © Luuk Kramer © Luuk Kramer © Luuk Kramer + 20

  • Contractor

    Van Den Hogen Bouwbedrijf, Volendam

  • Building engineer

    De Ingenieursgroep, Amsterdam

  • Building physics consultant

    S&W consultancy, Vlissingen

  • Client

    Guido Verhagen, Building4you developments, Heerhugowaard
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Luuk Kramer
© Luuk Kramer

Text description provided by the architects. A ‘residential homestead’ with twelve apartments and a collective garden house has been realized on the site of a former organic nursery of the Cordaan care organization in Diemen. The building site is on the edge of a new residential area that is bordered by sports fields, a railway line, the Weespertrekvaart (i.e. a canal) and the nature reserve along the banks of the river Diem.

Save this picture!
© Luuk Kramer
© Luuk Kramer

For this suburban location, an elongated building volume has been designed with twelve owner-occupied apartments on a collective yard. The design principle has been to produce a volume with a clear relationship with an adjacent monumental barn. To emphasize the idea of an agricultural building, two characteristic design choices have been made. The outside spaces of the dwellings have been laid on the heads of the volume with a fully glazed façade and the building skin is draped over the volume like an omnipresent, more closed ‘cape’. Two chimneys emphasize the rural character of the building volume. Parking takes place on this private property. Furthermore, there is an identical materialized ‘babybarn’ with bicycle storage facilities and a communal garden room, adjacent to the shared vegetable and herb garden. The yard has been deposited to the public road with a red beech hedge.

Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan
Save this picture!
© Luuk Kramer
© Luuk Kramer

The aim for the project is a meticulous structural development with a traditional and refined detailing. The façades, the roof and the chimneys are detailed as one continuous articulated casing, covered with French ceramic slates in earthy tones - a subtle reference to the ceramic attributes of the former nursery. The roof surface is equipped with concealed gutters while the rainwater drains are included in the construction of the skin. The building façade is equipped with aluminum windows with turn-and-slide wings to the outside. The frames are encased in sheet steel frames and are placed exactly on slate measures in the façade.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Luuk Kramer
© Luuk Kramer
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan

Photovoltaic panels are recessed into the roof surface, with which the building meets the requirements for energy performance. The ends of the main volume are made of dark pigmented prefab concrete frames in which the balconies are incorporated. The slates fold around the beveled concrete frames and thus mark the archetypal building contour. The façade openings to the balconies consist of facade-filling aluminum sliding doors. The cantilevered, slightly sloping balconies are trimmed with a subtle strip steel fence.

Save this picture!
© Luuk Kramer
© Luuk Kramer
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Glass

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments The Netherlands
Cite: "Homestead Diemen / Marcel Lok Architect" 13 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/890395/homestead-diemen-marcel-lok-architect/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »