Rheumatism Center / Krampe Schmidt Architects BDA

Save this picture! Courtesy of Krampe Schmidt Architects BDA

Architect in Charge Krampe Schmidt Architects BDA

Save this picture! Courtesy of Krampe Schmidt Architects BDA

Text description provided by the architects. The patient as customer. New Rheumatism Center building in the Ruhr area. St. Elisabeth-Gruppe GmbH, Rhine-Ruhr Catholic Clinics operates hospitals and geriatric care facilities in the Ruhr area. As a part of this group, the Ruhr Area Rheumatism Center is a130-bed specialized rheumatism clinic.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Krampe Schmidt Architects BDA

The existing rheumatism clinic offered no possibilities of expansion in the Her­ne-Eickel location, where the care sections and therapy areas were housed in two buildings spaced apart. A plot of land could be found in Herne-Wanne for the necessary new building. The almost level plot offers an ideal way for developing a rheumatism center, as patients can utilize the entire plot without barriers. The task here was to build a modern specialized hospital of high architectural quality with the necessary therapy areas under one roof.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Krampe Schmidt Architects BDA

Urban development concept

The plot of land in Herne-Wanne is located in a mature residential neighborhood, bordered on the west, east and south by multi-story apartment buildings. To the north of the hospital lies a residential area with single-family homes. A wooded area facing Rathausstraße (considered during planning) occupies the western plot area.

The building was developed parallel to Claudiusstraße and its height is oriented toward the southern Claudiusstraße housing development. On the western side lies the three-story square structure with a centrally arranged inner courtyard. A one-story building (with an inner courtyard too) is attached to the east. The main entrance lies on the southern side and faces Claudiusstraße. Supply and disposal, as well as the necessary parking spaces of the Rheumatism Center, lie on the eastern side.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Krampe Schmidt Architects BDA

Utilization concept

Ground floor: Central hospital pharmacy for the entire Elisabeth-Gruppe, laboratory, offices, staff changing rooms, storage spaces and building services.