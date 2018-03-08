World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Chris Collaris Architects
  6. 2017
  7. Buitenhuis / Chris Collaris Architects + Dutch Invertuals

Buitenhuis / Chris Collaris Architects + Dutch Invertuals

  • 05:00 - 8 March, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Buitenhuis / Chris Collaris Architects + Dutch Invertuals
Save this picture!
Buitenhuis / Chris Collaris Architects + Dutch Invertuals, © Tim van de Velde
© Tim van de Velde

© Dutch Invertuals & Ronald Smits © Dutch Invertuals & Ronald Smits © Tim van de Velde © Tim van de Velde + 22

  • Collaborators

    Daphna Laurens, Dutch Invertuals

  • Contractor

    Jatin Chaletbouw,

  • Carpentor

    Luc Schoenmakers

  • Client

    Droomparken
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Tim van de Velde
© Tim van de Velde

Text description provided by the architects. On behalf of Droomparken, Chris Collaris Architects and Dutch Invertuals (Daphna Laurens) designed ‘the buitenhuis’, a holiday home which was launched at dutch design week 2017. 

Save this picture!
© Dutch Invertuals & Ronald Smits
© Dutch Invertuals & Ronald Smits
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Tim van de Velde
© Tim van de Velde

The buitenhuis is a small two-story house with the second level right under the roof. Chris Collaris and Daphna Laurens only used pure materials and natural colors for the finishes in this very first version of the holiday home. The buitenhuis intention is to make its guests forget their daily routine. It's a cozy home and starting point for visitors to retreat peacefully into nature.

Save this picture!
© Dutch Invertuals & Ronald Smits
© Dutch Invertuals & Ronald Smits
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Dutch Invertuals & Ronald Smits
© Dutch Invertuals & Ronald Smits

Situated in different locations all over the Netherlands, droomparken is a company developing numerous holiday parks, where everyone can rent a house and enjoy nature’s offerings. The buitenhuis will soon be available to all guests at droomparken locations. Every buitenhuis will have a customized interior designed by Dutch Invertuals artists based on the wishes and needs of the client. 

Save this picture!
© Tim van de Velde
© Tim van de Velde
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses The Netherlands
Cite: "Buitenhuis / Chris Collaris Architects + Dutch Invertuals" 08 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/890311/buitenhuis-chris-collaris-architects-plus-dutch-invertuals/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »