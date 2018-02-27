Elevated Walkways, Aquariums and Mini-Golf Courses Among 17 Finalists in Competition to Transform New York’s Park Avenue

Seventeen entries have been selected as finalists in the “Beyond the Centerline” competition, which is seeking ideas for how to “re-envision and enliven the traditional traffic medians of the Park Avenue commercial district between 46th and 57th Streets."

Organized by development company Fisher Brothers, the ideas competition asked architects to submit their “most ambitious and creative visions unencumbered by zoning code, cost, weight limit, or other restrictions.”

“While Park Avenue, with its median plantings and periodic art installations, remains one of the world’s most iconic commercial boulevards, I have long believed that we can and must be far more imaginative in how we encounter and utilize such a precious urban commodity,” said Fisher Brothers Partner Winston Fisher about the competition prompt.

“We are overwhelmed by the response – with nearly 150 submissions received from artists, architects, landscape architects, urban planners, and students – and blown away by the level of thought, creativity and attention to detail that went into the bold designs and sophisticated renderings,” Fisher continued. “Our hope is that this contest and these proposals will spark a real conversation about what can be done to activate Park Avenue’s centerline for a new generation of New Yorkers.”

The top 17 designs will on display in the public arcade of Park Avenue Plaza from March 5th through March 9th. The $25,000 grand prize and $5,000 popular vote winners will be announced on March 13th.

Check out the finalists below:

F005-1 "Botanical Circus" / Terrain Work

F005-1 "Botanical Circus" / Terrain Work. Image Courtesy of Fisher Brothers

C028-5 "Elevated Walkway" / Jonathan Elmore

C028-5 "Elevated Walkway" / Jonathan Elmore. Image Courtesy of Fisher Brothers

E021-4 "Aquarium" / Eric Spencer

E021-4 "Aquarium" / Eric Spencer. Image Courtesy of Fisher Brothers

E004-1 "Mini Golf" / Michelle Schrank

E004-1 "Mini Golf" / Michelle Schrank. Image Courtesy of Fisher Brothers

B017-4 "Elevated Walkways, Carnival Ride" / Daniel Elmore

B017-4 "Elevated Walkways, Carnival Ride" / Daniel Elmore. Image Courtesy of Fisher Brothers

B030-1 "Yoga Studio" / AMLGM ArchitectureDesign

B030-1 "Yoga Studio" / AMLGM ArchitectureDesign. Image Courtesy of Fisher Brothers

F005-4 "Floating Garden" / Terrain Work

F005-4 "Floating Garden" / Terrain Work. Image Courtesy of Fisher Brothers

E019-3 "Parks" / Harrison Green

E019-3 "Parks" / Harrison Green. Image Courtesy of Fisher Brothers

B010-1 "Living Walls" / Matthew Scarlett

B010-1 "Living Walls" / Matthew Scarlett. Image Courtesy of Fisher Brothers

B043-3 "30-ft Stalks" / Wilkinson Architects

B043-3 "30-ft Stalks" / Wilkinson Architects. Image Courtesy of Fisher Brothers

C014-3 "Subterranean" / Studio Ames

C014-3 "Subterranean" / Studio Ames. Image Courtesy of Fisher Brothers

B039-5 "Mimosa Pudica" / Marin Architects

B039-5 "Mimosa Pudica" / Marin Architects. Image Courtesy of Fisher Brothers

C010-2 "Art Installation" / Maison

C010-2 "Art Installation" / Maison. Image Courtesy of Fisher Brothers

B009-1 "Subterranean Arcade" / Gaffney-Nguyen Architect

B009-1 "Subterranean Arcade" / Gaffney-Nguyen Architect. Image Courtesy of Fisher Brothers

B018-3 "Wandering River with Kayaks" / Local Architects

B018-3 "Wandering River with Kayaks" / Local Architects. Image Courtesy of Fisher Brothers

B025-4 "Mountain" / ATYPE Architecture

B025-4 "Mountain" / ATYPE Architecture. Image Courtesy of Fisher Brothers

B018-5 "Skate" / Local Architects

B018-5 "Skate" / Local Architects. Image Courtesy of Fisher Brothers

C010-4 "Baskteball" / Maison

C010-4 "Baskteball" / Maison. Image Courtesy of Fisher Brothers

C019-1 "Forest" / Harrison Green

C019-1 "Forest" / Harrison Green. Image Courtesy of Fisher Brothers

B036-4 "Parks" / JBA Collective

B036-4 "Parks" / JBA Collective. Image Courtesy of Fisher Brothers

See the full boards for each finalist proposal, here.