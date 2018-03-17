World
  JJO House / Arqbox

JJO House / Arqbox

  • 13:00 - 17 March, 2018
  • Translated by Guilherme Carvalho
JJO House / Arqbox
JJO House / Arqbox, © Estudiograma
© Estudiograma

© Estudiograma © Estudiograma © Estudiograma © Estudiograma + 29

  • Architects

    Arqbox

  • Location

    Cascatinha, Brazil

  • Architect in Charge

    Jacksson Depoli Correa de Oliveira

  • Team

    Jacksson Depoli, Michelle Schneider, Vivian Brune, Glaucia Silva

  • Area

    280.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Estudiograma
© Estudiograma
© Estudiograma

Text description provided by the architects. The architectural design approach of this residence was born by the analysis of the topography. A terrain of marked slope with a registered wood and a headwater on the background. Responding to this marked characteristic, in favor of the space to be projected, the residence was characterized by its arrangement in two volumes, garage/dwelling. The primary aspect of the project was to establish communication with the existing wood, to provide users, the feeling of immersion in the native forest.

© Estudiograma
© Estudiograma

On the principal volume is located the garage, with space for a small workshop and a passage on the same level for barbecue area/lookout over the second volume. Through the access staircase, a lower walkway leads to the central floor, that concentrates the social areas in a unique environment, integrating living room and kitchen. On the lower floor are the private areas, with the couple room and their supports.

© Estudiograma
© Estudiograma
Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section
© Estudiograma
© Estudiograma

The tectonic design solution is characterized by using raw materials such as concrete, which brings the marks of its manufacture (shape) and which creates a dialogue of purity with the existing wood around the residence. Large openings in the main parts, allow direct visual contact with the wood and access of natural light to the building. In the short-lived places, the use of indirect light was defined by means of skylights, creating an illumination of scenic character.

© Estudiograma
© Estudiograma
