SHIMA / Keitaro Muto Architects

Text description provided by the architects. By the client words “court yard” and “having a picnic in the house”, they have been guided plant a big tree at courtyard and architecture figure and composition snuggling up to it.

Project site is far from central Gifu city with field-studded though, new residential houses have been rapidly built. In general, the coherent architecture with courtyard have been designed closed spaces. But it has been tried to design that the existence of courtyard has been opened toward public with keeping protect privacy.

In consideration of a flooded area by hazard map, inside and courtyard heights have been land up to 1.2 meters from road heights. Also it has been gently prevented the view line from road.

The garage of road side has been built as low as possible, and green garden has been made on their roof.

A big tree (Acer sieboldianum) was planted in center garden, three ways roofs facing the garden have been designed cone shape and the roof cantilever from core structure of outer perimeters

The roof along the figure of tree have been consist of the figure of cutting out sky. Cutting out big sky has been existed not only city (public) but also residentiary (I) and the big tree has been giving color to city and residentiary.

The roof has been paneled red cedar boards. With growing up the tree, they have been losing substance and have blending with nature. The spaces have been sterically involved around the courtyard with the big tree. Therefore, it has become a generous house which seems like having a picnic anywhere in the house.