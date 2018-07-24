Hábitat Learning Community / Lara Hermanos

+ 43

Architects Lara Hermanos

Location Tlaquepaque, Jalisco, México

Architect in Charge Mauricio y Sebastián Lara

Area 553.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Lorena Darquea

Industrial Design Flor Khol, Alejandra Gutiérrez

Graphic Design Ana Rodríguez

Interior Design Lorena Quirarte

Architect Paulina Olvera

Construction Constructoras ILSSE y EDICA Construcciones

Project Management Julio Sánchez González More Specs Less Specs

“The school named “Habitat Learning Community”, is a “Metaproject” dedicated to childhood, with a new educational concept in Mexico inspired by the Italian philosophy of Reggio Emilia, Located in Santa Anita, Jalisco, Mexico. It is a complex environment made of contrasts, due to a multiplicity of factors. It must be conceived as a polysensory and self-learning space.

It is not the representation of a traditional school, is a representation of a diversified, stimulating and welcoming ecosystem, which facilitates the development of the child with the relationship of the context in an empathic way.

In this project we involve different disciplines of the design, we work since the generation of the name, the graphic image, communication and signage, until the architectural project, lighting, interior design, industrial design, furniture and landscape. We consider that the name of the school should involve intrinsically everything related to what the Reggio Emilia philosophy proposes, taking into account: balance, respect, coexistence, synergy, participation, collaboration and learning. In addition, the name also be a short word, easy to remember, and do not has a translation and can be pronounced in different languages.

Habitat Learning Community, is a transformable, ductile space, capable of allowing different ways to live it and use it in the course of the day or with the passage of the time. But it is also personalized, sweet, available to receive footprint. The child is the protagonist and the space helps him to his self-learning.

The design is comfortable and safe with the ability of having a relationship with the interior and exterior, where users can enjoy harmony, balance and interaction, with the objective of giving to the child and adult a stimulating wealth for the formation of the processes of knowledge, education and identity.”