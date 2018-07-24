World
i

i

i

i

i

Hábitat Learning Community / Lara Hermanos

  • 17:00 - 24 July, 2018
Hábitat Learning Community / Lara Hermanos, © Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea

© Lorena Darquea

  • Architects

    Lara Hermanos

  • Location

    Tlaquepaque, Jalisco, México

  • Architect in Charge

    Mauricio y Sebastián Lara

  • Area

    553.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Lorena Darquea

  • Industrial Design

    Flor Khol, Alejandra Gutiérrez

  • Graphic Design

    Ana Rodríguez

  • Interior Design

    Lorena Quirarte

  • Architect

    Paulina Olvera

  • Construction

    Constructoras ILSSE y EDICA Construcciones

  • Project Management

    Julio Sánchez González
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea
Sketch
Sketch

“The school named “Habitat Learning Community”, is a “Metaproject” dedicated to childhood, with a new educational concept in Mexico inspired by the Italian philosophy of Reggio Emilia, Located in Santa Anita, Jalisco, Mexico. It is a complex environment made of contrasts, due to a multiplicity of factors. It must be conceived as a polysensory and self-learning space.

© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea

It is not the representation of a traditional school, is a representation of a diversified, stimulating and welcoming ecosystem, which facilitates the development of the child with the relationship of the context in an empathic way.

© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea

In this project we involve different disciplines of the design, we work since the generation of the name, the graphic image, communication and signage, until the architectural project, lighting, interior design, industrial design, furniture and landscape. We consider that the name of the school should involve intrinsically everything related to what the Reggio Emilia philosophy proposes, taking into account: balance, respect, coexistence, synergy, participation, collaboration and learning. In addition, the name also be a short word, easy to remember, and do not has a translation and can be pronounced in different languages.

© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea

Habitat Learning Community, is a transformable, ductile space, capable of allowing different ways to live it and use it in the course of the day or with the passage of the time. But it is also personalized, sweet, available to receive footprint. The child is the protagonist and the space helps him to his self-learning.

© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea

The design is comfortable and safe with the ability of having a relationship with the interior and exterior, where users can enjoy harmony, balance and interaction, with the objective of giving to the child and adult a stimulating wealth for the formation of the processes of knowledge, education and identity.”

Scheme
Scheme

Lara Hermanos
Concrete

Educational Architecture Schools Mexico
Cite: "Hábitat Learning Community / Lara Hermanos" [Hábitat Learning Community / Lara Hermanos] 24 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889428/habitat-learning-community-lara-hermanos/> ISSN 0719-8884

