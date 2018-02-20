See the Progress of Zaha Hadid Architects' World Cup Stadium in Qatar, Set to Open This Year

Construction of Zaha Hadid Architects’ Al Wakrah Stadium for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is marching forward, with an opening date anticipated by the end of 2018. As shown in a video released by the Supreme Committee for Legacy & Delivery, the stadium’s concrete lower bowl has been poured and its massive roof pillars have been successfully installed.

When complete, the 40,000-person-capacity stadium will feature a retractable roof (able to be closed in less than 30 minutes) and a wide range of community spaces and amenities – including schools, sport courts, restaurants, retail stores and even a wedding hall – that will allow the complex to be used into the future.

Learn more about the design of Al Wakrah Stadium, here.

The video was released as a full construction update from the Supreme Committee for Legacy & Delivery.

News via Supreme Committee for Legacy & Delivery.