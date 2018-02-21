Grove at Grand Bay / BIG

+ 49

Partners in Charge Bjarke Ingels, Thomas Christoffersen

Project Leader Leon Rost

Project Manager Ziad Shehab

Collaborators VSN, Nichols Brosch Wurst Wolfe & Associates, Inc., Esrawe, Luminaire, Desimone, HNGS, Raymond Jungles, OVI, Hufsey Nicolaides Garcia Suarez, O’Brien Lighting, Aquadynamics Design Group

Team Beat Schenk, Jenny Chang, Brian Foster, Ed Yung, Jitendra Jain, Tiago Barros, Terrence Chew, Ji-young Yoon, Ho Kyung Lee, Kasper Hansen, Greg Knobloch, Chris Malcolm, Cat Huang, Martin Voelkle, Maureen McGee, Chris Falla, Taylor McNally-Anderson, Alana Goldweit, Mina Rafiee, Valerie Lechene, Chris Gotfredsen, Aaron Hales, Bennett Gale, Haochen Yu, Hongyi Jin, Iannis Kandyliaris, Maureen Rahman, Rakel Karlsdóttir, Thomas Juul-Jensen

Client Terra Group More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Miami has developed a contemporary vernacular of condominiums that includes brise-soleil-style balconies with floor-to-ceiling windows that offer panoramic water views. We have taken these indigenous elements of the new Miami skyline and continue the evolution of their local architectural language. Coconut Grove’s identity is closely tied to its untamed jungle-like vegetation, yet the center sadly lacks this quality.

Our design “re-groves” the heart of Coconut Grove, and create a landscape in tune with the surroundings. The two towers of the Grove at Grand Bay respond to the surroundings and to each other, to give optimum views at every level. The towers take off from the ground to capture the full breadth of panoramic views from sailboat bays and the marina to the Miami skyline. The dancing motion of the towers creates a new landmark in the community. A lush abundance of plant-life blankets over the parking and amenity spaces, folding down to create pedestrian and vehicular access to the towers.