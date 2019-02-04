World
  New Leisure Area for the Grande Hotel / Levisky Arquitetos | Estratégia Urbana

New Leisure Area for the Grande Hotel / Levisky Arquitetos | Estratégia Urbana

  4 February, 2019
New Leisure Area for the Grande Hotel / Levisky Arquitetos | Estratégia Urbana
© Ana Mello
© Ana Mello

  • Architects

    Levisky Arquitetos | Estratégia Urbana

  • Location

    R. Antônio Feijó, 52, Águas de São Pedro - SP, 13525-000, Brazil

  • Category

    Hotels

  • Architect in Charge

    Adriana Levisky

  • Design Team

    Renata Gomes, Raquel Abdian, Carlos Azevedo, Daniel Mifano, Nathalie Artaxo, Aline Victor, Lilian Braga, Eduardo Borba, Aline Lima, Fellipe Brandt, Nelson Pietra, Miriam Coradini, Thais Cardoso, Ana Angotti, Karina Machado, Rosangela Nascimento, Ligia Gonçalves, Luciene Sandoval, Fabio Pittas.

  • Area

    1500.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Ana Mello

  • Structures

    Perezim Consult. and Projetos Estruturais Ltda

  • Wooden structure

    Carpinteria Estruturas de Madeira Ltda

  • Foundations

    Solonet

  • Containers

    Perezim Consult. and Projetos Estruturais Ltda

  • Drilling and Earthmoving

    Damascus Penna Geotechnical Engineering

  • Electrical and hydraulic installations

    PHE Projetos Hidráulicos e Elétricos Ltda

  • Climatization

    Politécnica Engenharia Ltda

  • Drainage

    PHE Projetos Hidráulicos e Elétricos Ltda

  • Lighting

    Studio Ix

  • Landscaping

    Fany Galender Arquitetura e Paisagismo Ltda

  • Waterproofing

    Proassp Assessoria & Projetos Ltda

  • Frames

    QMD Consulting

  • Visual Communication

    Und | Corporate Design

  • Accessibility

    Design Universal Consultoria S / C Ltda

  • Irrigation

    Regatec Sistema de Irrigação Ltda

  • Pre-budget

    AWL Planorc Engineering and Consulting

  • Environmental Consulting

    Legal Tree

  • Planialtimetric survey

    Mesure Engenharia S / C Ltda
© Ana Mello
© Ana Mello

Text description provided by the architects. Based on a proposal to create a main axis to connect two blocks originally housing the hotel’s activities by sector, in the main building and the pool area, this project by Levisky Arquitetos | Estratégia Urbana for the Nova Área de Lazer do Grande Hotel Senac São Pedro was conceived with the objective of extending, integrating and qualifying recreational, social interaction and leisure options with mobility and comfort to cater to guests’ different age brackets.

© Ana Mello
© Ana Mello
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Ana Mello
© Ana Mello

Located in a valley area, the project takes advantage of the topography of the land to implement two building volumes connected by squares that in turn create areas for contemplation and leisure in the open. Access to the squares is easy and they are integrated to decks and environments for sociability furnished for ludic and creative activities. Partly in the shade of pergolas, partly open with trees, these open air spaces have been conceived for total integration with the indoors.

© Ana Mello
© Ana Mello
Section 01
Section 01
© Ana Mello
© Ana Mello

The project’s highlight is the construction of a new Aquatic Park, rescuing and enriching the presence of the “water” element as a telling symbolic reference to the hotel’s history and its relationship with the town of Águas de São Pedro – São Paulo State. With its aquatic recreational equipment, it is a true water playground in a wide area, with pool, sheets of water and waterslide.

© Ana Mello
© Ana Mello
Main plan
Main plan
© Ana Mello
© Ana Mello

The ambience for indoor activities are designed in modules enabling flexibility in both layout and programs called for, in line with the characteristics of each group of guests and their respective age brackets. With design language and visual communication, external closures with retractable colorless glass partitions make it possible for rooms to be extended and integrate the outdoors. Even when closed, these partitions ensure permeability to vision and inviting visual capture of the surrounding landscape. Indoor spaces are thus always linked to the square and central garden.

© Ana Mello
© Ana Mello

Project location

Levisky Arquitetos | Estratégia Urbana
