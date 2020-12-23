Submit a Project Advertise
World
  5. ICA Miami Museum / Aranguren&Gallegos Arquitectos

ICA Miami Museum / Aranguren&Gallegos Arquitectos

ICA Miami Museum / Aranguren&Gallegos Arquitectos

Courtesy of Aranguren&Gallegos Arquitectos© Fredrik NilsenCourtesy of Aranguren&Gallegos Arquitectos© Iwan Baan+ 22

  • Curated by Fernanda Castro
Museum
Miami, United States
  • Architects In Charge:Mª José Aranguren López, José González Gallegos
  • Collaborators:Pablo Aranguren, Blanca Juanes Juanes, Miguel Alonso, Jacobo Arenal Frías, María González Aranguren, Eduardo Tazón, Alba Carrasco Simón, Belén González Aranguren, Ander Ibarra Paniagua
  • City:Miami
© Fredrik Nilsen
Text description provided by the architects. The new Headquarters of ICA MIAMI Foundation is a museum that offers itself to the city and is conceived to become an international artistic reference and an icon of Miami’s cultural offer. The architectural tool used to achieve this target is based on a luminous cubic volume, as a “Magic Box”, a “Boite à Miracle”, open on its two north and south fronts through two perforated and reflective facades.

First Level Plan
© Iwan Baan
Axonometric
In the southern facade, the main entrance appears as a transverse passage, which is the lobby of the museum and connects us with the sculpture garden, located in the north of the site. The southern facade is metallic, aluminium, bright, solar, mirror and announcement of the events that will be held at the museum. It is closed, protecting the exhibition halls from the direct solar radiation of the south. The facade is pierced by luminous small openings that respond to a triangular geometry, a consequence of the evocative fracture of the lateral movements of the strong hurricane winds. Underneath the metallic plane, floating, a horizontal strip is created on street level, a shadow where the letters of ICA MIAMI appear, large and deep, like the columns that support the building.

© Iwan Baan
The museum opens to the north with a glass facade, giving natural light to the halls and being the holder for installations and temporary artistic creations made with different illuminations or vinyl adhesives on the glass. The exhibition halls are neutral, white, bright spaces with the sufficient height for large format installations. The museum complex is complete with an exterior space, the “Garden of Sculptures”, conceived as a large outdoor exhibition hall.

Courtesy of Aranguren&Gallegos Arquitectos
Section
© Iwan Baan
Project location

Address:61 NE 41st St, Miami, FL 33137, United States

About this office
Aranguren&Gallegos Arquitectos
Office

© Iwan Baan

ICA 迈阿密博物馆 / Aranguren&Gallegos Arquitectos

