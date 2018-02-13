World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in refurbishment architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Sir David Adjaye selects Mariam Kamara as his protégée for Rolex Arts Initiative

Sir David Adjaye selects Mariam Kamara as his protégée for Rolex Arts Initiative

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Sir David Adjaye selects Mariam Kamara as his protégée for Rolex Arts Initiative
Save this picture!
Sir David Adjaye selects Mariam Kamara as his protégée for Rolex Arts Initiative, Sir David Adjaye with his protégée Mariam Kamara. Image Courtesy of Rolex Arts Initiative
Sir David Adjaye with his protégée Mariam Kamara. Image Courtesy of Rolex Arts Initiative

Rolex has announced four new mentors and protégés for the prestigious Rolex Arts Initiative. In the architecture category, Sir David Adjaye was selected as mentor and Niger-based architect Mariam Kamara will be his protégée in 2018-2019.

The Ghana-born British architect Sir David Adjaye is renowned for major projects worldwide such as the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of African American History and Culture, in Washington DC. He heads the firm Adjaye Associates.

Mariam Kamara, 38, is founder and Principal of atelier masōmī. Rolex describes Kamara as an architect "dedicated to designing spaces and structures that respond to the needs of people in her homeland, Niger, and all of Africa."

In keeping with its tradition of supporting individual excellence, the Rolex Arts Initiative is meant to give emerging artists time to learn, create and grow. This year, the 2018-2019 program will run for an extended period of two years to give protégés more time to work with their mentors. In the previous years, this program has lasted for 12 months. 

Rebecca Irvin, Head of Philanthropy at Rolex, explained that the new schedule would enables them to provide greater flexibility for the mentor-protégé pairs in planning their work together. It will also help accommodate collaborations in fields where works need longer periods to develop.

To make the mentorship program even more attractive, funding has been substantially increased as well. Protégés will receive 40,000 Swiss francs and their mentors will get an honorarium of 100,000 Swiss francs. A further 30,000 Swiss francs is also available to protégées at the end of the mentoring period to support the creation of new work.

The Rolex Mentor and Protégé Arts Initiative is a philanthropic programme that was set up to make a contribution to global culture. Since 2002, it has paired mentors and protégés in dance, film, literature, music, theatre, visual arts and architecture. 

Rolex made the announcement at a gala ceremony in Berlin celebrating the end of the previous 2016-2017 mentoring year. For that year, Sir David Chipperfield was chosen as mentor in the architecture category and Simon Kretz was his Protege. Past pairs also include: Álvaro Siza and Sahel Al-HiyariKazuyo Sejima and Yang Zhao, and Peter Zumthor and Gloria Cabral.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Keshia Badalge. "Sir David Adjaye selects Mariam Kamara as his protégée for Rolex Arts Initiative" 13 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889013/sir-david-adjaye-selects-mariam-kamara-as-his-protegee-for-rolex-arts-initiative/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »