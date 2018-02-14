Archstorming Announces Winners of Mosul Postwar Camp Competition

Archstorming has announced the winners of their Open Ideas Competition: Mosul Postwar Camp. In the competition for architects and architecture students, the challenge was to design a social reintegration solution with essential humanitarian aid for people who return home to Mosul after the Iraq war against ISIS. The competition results proved there are many ways to revitalize the lives of displaced people through the spaces they inhabit.

Expert judges, such as Director at Zaha Hadid Architects Charles Walker and former UN Refugee Agency specialist Corinne Gray, among others, thoughtfully selected the three winners listed below.

First Prize: Impulse

Alexandre Houdet, Valentine Aguiar, Antonin Belot, Hans Fritsch

Nantes, France

Impulse utilizes the community as a whole to implement a social reintegration process. The project clusters six families together per modular shelter. Clustered modularity allows the community to transform their former emergency tents into more permanent housing projects.

Second Prize: Scaffolding City

Quang Le

Berlin, Germany

With Scaffolding City, Quang Le focused on sustainability by designing an infrastructure which would clean and rearrange the ruined city systematically. This flexible model would allow the residents, who know their city better than anyone else, to reform and repair it.

Third Prize: Always Growing

Zhao Yifan, Han Shuo

Chongqing, China

Always Growing proposes a basic steel frame structure, provided by the government, which then allows all to participate through the design and construction process. Separated living spaces, recycled materials, and other details could be chosen by the residents to enhance their sense of community, belonging, and ownership.

For more information on the competition winners, honorable mentions, as well as upcoming competitions, see Archstorming’s website, here.