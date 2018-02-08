World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. Kuwait
  5. Studio Toggle
  6. 2017
  7. Bean to Bar Chocolatier / Studio Toggle

Bean to Bar Chocolatier / Studio Toggle

  • 22:00 - 8 February, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Bean to Bar Chocolatier / Studio Toggle
Save this picture!
Bean to Bar Chocolatier / Studio Toggle, © Gijo Paul George
© Gijo Paul George

© Gijo Paul George © Gijo Paul George © Gijo Paul George © Gijo Paul George + 17

  • Architects

    Studio Toggle

  • Location

    Kuwait City, Kuwait

  • Lead Architects

    Gijo Paul George, Hend Almatrouk, Ghanem Younes

  • Area

    35.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Gijo Paul George
Save this picture!
© Gijo Paul George
© Gijo Paul George

Text description provided by the architects. Studio Toggle was commissioned by the young Kuwaiti chocolatier, Bean2Bar to design their debut boutique in Arjan Square, a trendy F&B concept in Salmiya, Kuwait. The 33m2 space with a narrow frontage posed a significant challenge for the architects who desired to create a bright and airy atmosphere with plenty of storage space and flexibility. The architects devised a simple solution that featured a slender, cellular waffle vault along with the longitudinal axis of the store that morphed into a sleek secondary enclosure.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan Details
Floor Plan Details

This eliminated the need for a conventional ceiling and created an illusion of a greater expanse.  The dimensions of the cells of the vault were based on the modular packaging unit used by the chocolatier and this led to new synergies like re-imagining the vault with its cellular modularity as an analogue screen with the cells doubling up as pixels. Messages or patterns could be displayed on it as required by using a combination of empty cells or by changing the colours of the packaging unit. This opens up possibilities for the store to change its ambience in a very easy and intuitive way to suit various occasions.

Save this picture!
© Gijo Paul George
© Gijo Paul George

The vault was parametrically generated and optimized for digital fabrication as a slot-in waffle system. This enhanced the ease of construction; cut down material wastage and resulted in a very precise self-supported steel structure. The symmetry of the vault is broken and emphasized at the same time by employing an algorithmically generated steel chandelier, which almost has a parasitic relationship with the vault. By juxtaposing these strongly opposing elements, the architects created a refined industrial look for the boutique while maximizing the efficiency and the lightness of the space.

Save this picture!
Arch Details
Arch Details

Vein-cut silver travertine was chosen as flooring and also to clad the built-in refrigerated counters. This added a warm undertone and balanced the overall ambience. Bean2Bar was a successful implementation of generative processes not just as a design tool but also to aid in the digital fabrication and optimization workflow, which was essential to the completion of this boutique.

Save this picture!
© Gijo Paul George
© Gijo Paul George
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Store Kuwait
Cite: "Bean to Bar Chocolatier / Studio Toggle" 08 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/888710/bean-to-bar-chocolatier-studio-toggle/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »