World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Lagula arquitectes
  6. 2017
  7. House 3S / Lagula arquitectes

House 3S / Lagula arquitectes

  • 05:00 - 9 February, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House 3S / Lagula arquitectes
Save this picture!
House 3S / Lagula arquitectes, © Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

© Adrià Goula © Adrià Goula © Adrià Goula © Adrià Goula + 11

  • Architect

    Lagula arquitectes

  • Location

    Province of Girona, Spain

  • Architects in Charge

    Antonio Alonso, Martín Ezquerro, Ignacio López Alonso, Marc Zaballa, Manel Morante

  • Area

    300.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Adrià Goula

  • Installations Engineer

    Oriol Ruiz (Ordeic)

  • Rigger

    Jordi Chopo

  • Constructor

    Construccions Busquets

  • Project Manager

    Kristian Garrido

  • Collaborators

    Isa Lozano, Gemma Arco, Maria Rosario Herrero, Antonio García, Inés Alomar, Patrizia Etxebarria, Clara Tarrats, Mària Canel, Nando Cabanillas, Toni Cladera, Xavier Font, Albert García-Alzórriz, Aleix Ranera, Martí Bosch,
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

Text description provided by the architects. In the first glance, the house materializes as a remembrance of Gunnar Asplund and Sigurd Lewerentz’s Nordic classicism. A concrete portico, as-a-colonnade-in antis, is creaky opened to the sky. Besides a wooden fence, lateral to the main axis defined by the colonnade, the visitor crosses a first courtyard, built as a void stereotomy. There you can find a simple door.

Save this picture!
Axonometric View
Axonometric View

The main axis of the house is discovered from this point. Suddenly, the sequence portico, porch, courtyard, enclosed living area, courtyard, portico, pool, lake, landscape it is settled in front of the eyes of the visitor. The house live dances around this apparently static axis.

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

Some windows opened in the flanking walls of this sequence reveal two lateral private courtyards. These diagonal openings in the wall extend the views through the diaphragmatic structure of the main stereotomy, connecting it with the landscape.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The richness of the space is enclosed in traditional austere materials. Walls are regularly white rendered. Snowy freckled terrazzo pavements are extended both in interior and exterior areas, embedded in the base of the walls. As it happens in modernist houses, sometimes there is minimum glazing plane in between the wall openings.

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

The fare face concrete roofs, framed in between walls and beams, avoid the possible spatial white solipsism. 

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

Its wood texture reveals a basic and noble construction, carefully casted.

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

The abstract stereotomy of the house is as adapted to place, program and time, as it aims the sense of belonging to architecture itself. And it was designed in a perpetual debt to an unexpected and distant beloved master.

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Spain
Cite: "House 3S / Lagula arquitectes" [Casa 3S / Lagula arquitectes] 09 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/888541/house-3s-lagula-arquitectes/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »