Terrace SC / TAAB

  • 17:00 - 8 February, 2018
Terrace SC / TAAB
Terrace SC / TAAB, © César Béjar
© César Béjar

Courtesy of TAAB Courtesy of TAAB Courtesy of TAAB © César Béjar + 20

  • Architects

    TAAB

  • Location

    Jacona, Michoacán, Mexico

  • Author Architects

    Diana G. Ortiz Moreno, Diego Torres Guízar

  • Area

    84.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    César Béjar
Courtesy of TAAB
Courtesy of TAAB

Text description provided by the architects. Converting 84 m2 of grass area into a landscape project was the premise of this commission.

© César Béjar
© César Béjar
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Courtesy of TAAB
Courtesy of TAAB

The exterior transformation of the project meant that the interior areas of the house, which had previously been unattached to the garden, now not only turned to see it but also became front-row viewers, directly engaging with the new outer space.

Columns Axonometric
Columns Axonometric
Structure
Structure

The landscape project is enclosed by a metallic grid of 1m x 1m covered with pyramidal coffers of reinforced concrete, supported by a forest of columns that subtly touch the structure forming an inverted pyramid with its capital.

© César Béjar
© César Béjar

The ground is paved with irregular quarry blocks extracted from the Purepecha area of Michoacán placed on a bed of sand.

Column Exploded
Column Exploded
Courtesy of TAAB
Courtesy of TAAB
Pyramids
Pyramids
