NOC Coffee Co. / Studio Adjective

NOC Coffee Co. / Studio Adjective
© Dick Liu
© Dick Liu

© Dick Liu

  • Curated by Joanna Wong
Coffee Shop, Interior Design
Hong Kong (SAR)
  • Interior Designers: Studio Adjective
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  140
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Dick Liu
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Laminam, Bentu One, Cobelco
© Dick Liu
© Dick Liu

Text description provided by the architects. Located within Bohemian House in the old-meets-new Western District, the project is the second boutique café designed by Studio Adjective, a Hong Kong architecture and interior design agency, for this coffee brand. With an area of 140 sq.m, the store features a bean roasting area and a bean storage. The design team wants to offer a complete coffee tasting experience through the conceptual interior design.

© Dick Liu
© Dick Liu
Plan
Plan
© Dick Liu
© Dick Liu

The overall design focuses on presenting a complete visual experience through zoning and flow. First, the clean and natural palette will be dominated by grey, white and wood colour in order to highlight the sense of space and zoning through the simple and rustic hues. In addition, the bean roasting, dining and bean storage areas will be separated by large white metal framed glass doors. With the roasting machine placed near the window, the bean roasting area framed by glasses will showcase the professionalism of the baristas. The layout will not only attract the passersby, but also offer customers an overview of the coffee-making process, from storage, roasting, packaging to brewing, completing the unique experience.

© Dick Liu
© Dick Liu

The 7-meter-long coffee bar will allow baristas to demonstrate their skills. The white artificial stone countertop will also match the colour of the coffee machine. The white metallic mesh on the wall behind will subtly echo the asymmetrical lines at the bar of the Gough Street shop for a consistent style. The menu will be framed with iron and white metal, and a metal plate extending from the kitchen entrance to the coffee bar will link up different areas together.

© Dick Liu
© Dick Liu

Project location

Address:321 Des Voeux Rd W, Sai Ying Pun, Hong Kong (SAR)

Studio Adjective
Office

Cite: "NOC Coffee Co. / Studio Adjective" 18 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/888214/noc-coffee-co-studio-adjective> ISSN 0719-8884

