World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Visitor Center
  4. United States
  5. Trahan Architects
  6. 2013
  7. Magnolia Mound Visitors Center / Trahan Architects

Magnolia Mound Visitors Center / Trahan Architects

  • 11:00 - 1 February, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Magnolia Mound Visitors Center / Trahan Architects
Save this picture!
Magnolia Mound Visitors Center / Trahan Architects, © Timothy Hursley
© Timothy Hursley

© Timothy Hursley © Timothy Hursley © Timothy Hursley © Timothy Hursley + 16

  • Architects

    Trahan Architects

  • Location

    2040 Iowa St, Baton Rouge, LA 70802, United States

  • Lead Architects

    Victor F. “Trey” Trahan, III, FAIA

  • Team

    Brad McWhirter, AIA, Mark Hash, Ben Rath, Michael McCune, Kim Nguyen, AIA, Sarah Cancienne

  • Area

    4000.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2013

  • Photographs

    Timothy Hursley

  • Landscape Architecture

    Reed Hilderbrand

  • MEP Engineering

    AST Engineers

  • Civil Engineering

    ABMB Engineers

  • Structural Engineering

    McLaren Engineering Group

  • Cultural Planner

    Lord Cultural Resources

  • General Contractor

    Omega General Contractors
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Timothy Hursley
© Timothy Hursley

Text description provided by the architects. Situated on high ground adjacent to the Mississippi River, Magnolia Mound was a working plantation established in 1791. Today, Magnolia Mound’s mission is to illustrate and interpret the French Creole lifestyle through educational programs, workshops, lectures, festivals and other special events. The design intent of the project is to emphasize the importance of site and topography as it relates to Magnolia Mound.

Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan
Save this picture!
Section and Ground Floor Plan
Section and Ground Floor Plan

The minimal intervention seeks to elevate the existing historic buildings and site by establishing a clear threshold for visitors as they circulate around the base of the mound. As one transitions through the new visitor center and ascends to the top of the mound, the building merges with the landscape to become unobtrusive and imperceptible. The top of the new structure aligns with the elevation of the high ground of the mound, establishing a datum which links old and new architecture on site.

Save this picture!
© Timothy Hursley
© Timothy Hursley
Save this picture!
© Timothy Hursley
© Timothy Hursley

Translucent channel glass was selected to subtly obscure occupants within and around the new building like an impressionist painting – blurring the distinction between new and old, building and landscape. The museum display cases were designed as a complementary element to the new architectural intervention. Inspired by the work of Donald Judd and Sol Lewitt, these solid aluminum fixtures attempt to bridge between sculpture, furniture, and architecture; providing storage space, display opportunities, and point of sale.

Save this picture!
© Timothy Hursley
© Timothy Hursley
Save this picture!
Program Diagram
Program Diagram
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Trahan Architects
Courtesy of Trahan Architects
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects visitor center Cultural Architecture Learning United States
Cite: "Magnolia Mound Visitors Center / Trahan Architects" 01 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/888119/magnolia-mound-visitors-center-trahan-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »