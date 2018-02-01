World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Workshop
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Nex—
  6. 2016
  7. Brighton Photography Centre / Nex—

Brighton Photography Centre / Nex—

  • 05:00 - 1 February, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Brighton Photography Centre / Nex—
Save this picture!
Brighton Photography Centre / Nex—, © Jim Stephenson
© Jim Stephenson

© Jim Stephenson © Jim Stephenson © Jim Stephenson © Jim Stephenson + 20

  • Architects

    Nex—

  • Location

    Brighton, United Kingdom

  • Architect in Charge

    Director: Alan Dempsey, Architects Keti Carapuli, Kwon Sung, Jakob Beer, Javier Cardos, Andreas Cesarini

  • Area

    3400.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Jim Stephenson

  • QS

    Gardiner Theobald

  • Contractor

    Balfour Beatty

  • Interiors

    Nex—

  • Structural Engineer

    Buro Happold

  • M&E Engineer

    Atelier Ten

  • Fire Engineer

    Buro Happold

  • Client

    University of Brighton
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Jim Stephenson
© Jim Stephenson

Text description provided by the architects. Creating a publicly accessible campus vision, this project has transformed a dated office building into a vibrant new space for the University and the City.

Save this picture!
© Jim Stephenson
© Jim Stephenson
Save this picture!
© Jim Stephenson
© Jim Stephenson

In response to significant growth in student numbers, the faculty of Art at the University of Brighton is implementing a Campus concept that will consolidate their estate and open new spaces up to the public. Following an appointment to undertake a feasibility masterplan, two key campus buildings were envisioned. Nex went on to be appointed for the detailed design of the first building. At the core of the project is the transformation of an unloved 1960’s office building into a vibrant, functional learning and social space for both Photography and Film students and the public.

Save this picture!
Basement Plan
Basement Plan
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
1st Floor Plan
1st Floor Plan

The interior of the new building is characterised by ribbon like walls that transition from open flowing exhibition and social spaces to enclosed specialist, teaching and learning spaces. The ground floor is a public exhibition and event space, acting as a hub for regional cultural partners.

Save this picture!
© Jim Stephenson
© Jim Stephenson

The concept of artistic production is carried up through the building through vibrantly coloured stairs and circulation lobbies displaying historical photographic instruments and prints. Bringing together learning, art and culture, this space offers a new shared forum of exchange for students and the city alike.

Save this picture!
© Jim Stephenson
© Jim Stephenson
Save this picture!
© Jim Stephenson
© Jim Stephenson
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Industrial Architecture Workshop United Kingdom
Cite: "Brighton Photography Centre / Nex—" 01 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/887776/brighton-photography-centre-nex/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »