World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. China
  5. Atelier Archmixing
  6. 2017
  7. ZhangJiang IC Harbor Phase I / Atelier Archmixing + Atelier Liu Yuyang Architects

ZhangJiang IC Harbor Phase I / Atelier Archmixing + Atelier Liu Yuyang Architects

  • 19:00 - 31 January, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
ZhangJiang IC Harbor Phase I / Atelier Archmixing + Atelier Liu Yuyang Architects
Save this picture!
ZhangJiang IC Harbor Phase I / Atelier Archmixing + Atelier Liu Yuyang Architects, Primary courtyard. Image © Hao Chen
Primary courtyard. Image © Hao Chen

Main entrance. Image © Hao Chen Connect the two green courtyards with three-story-height elevated space. Image © Hao Chen Rest verandah. Image © Hao Chen Aerial. Image © Hao Chen + 25

  • Architects

    Atelier Archmixing, Atelier Liu Yuyang Architects

  • Location

    799 Dangui Rd., Pudong, Shanghai, China

  • Lead Architects

    Shen Zhuang, Jie Zhu (AMG), Yuyang Liu (ALYA)

  • Project Architects

    Danni Tian (AMG), Feile Cao, Congbao Wu (ALYA)

  • Design Team

    Tianen Gu, Long Chen, Wenliang Sun, Yu Fang, Jiapei Gong (AMG), Jue Wang, Kai Yang, Ning Li, Chen Ding, Tianqi Wen (ALYA)

  • Area

    54700.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Hao Chen

  • Collaborators

    Institute of Shanghai Architectural Design and Research Co., Ltd.

  • Client

    China Fortune Properties

  • Structure + Mechanical and Electrical Consultant

    Institute of Shanghai Architectural Design and Research Co., Ltd

  • Facade Consultant

    CIMA Project Consultancy Co. Ltd., Shanghai

  • Constructor

    Shanghai Construction No.2 (Group) Co., Ltd
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
Aerial. Image © Hao Chen
Aerial. Image © Hao Chen

Text description provided by the architects. The project ZhangJiang IC Harbor Phase I China Fortune Wisdom Mark is jointly designed by Atelier Archmixing and Atelier Liu Yuyang Architects. The site is east to Dangui road, west to Middle Ring road.

Save this picture!
Faced to Dangui road. Image © Hao Chen
Faced to Dangui road. Image © Hao Chen

The main planning strategy is to form a highly integrated semi-enclosed space structure with six seven-story R & D office buildings, based on the site shape and the surrounding environment, and create two courtyards of different sizes for two future user.

Save this picture!
Semi-enclosed structure to form two green courtyard
Semi-enclosed structure to form two green courtyard
Save this picture!
Analysis of traffic nuclear location
Analysis of traffic nuclear location

These two courtyards are connected with an elevated space of three-story-height, and expected to establish contact with the ZhangJiang IC Harbour Phase II in the north.

Save this picture!
Rest verandah. Image © Hao Chen
Rest verandah. Image © Hao Chen

The main greenery facing the city park introduce nice view for each office.  By opening to the streets, it turns into a place for rest, relaxation and communication.

Save this picture!
Connect the two green courtyards with three-story-height elevated space. Image © Hao Chen
Connect the two green courtyards with three-story-height elevated space. Image © Hao Chen

Each floor of the building is flexibly equipped with outward-facing hallway sunshades on the façade, which cleverly integrate the equipment platform, the rest verandah and the evacuation staircase and form a vivid elevation.

Save this picture!
Connect the two green courtyards with three-story-height elevated space. Image © Hao Chen
Connect the two green courtyards with three-story-height elevated space. Image © Hao Chen

Through the careful control of the overall environment, architectural form and shading facade an office building with high surplus-value has achieved.  

Save this picture!
Main entrance. Image © Hao Chen
Main entrance. Image © Hao Chen
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings China
Cite: "ZhangJiang IC Harbor Phase I / Atelier Archmixing + Atelier Liu Yuyang Architects" 31 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/887746/zhangjiang-ic-harbor-phase-i-atelier-archmixing-plus-atelier-liu-yuyang-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Primary courtyard. Image © Hao Chen

张江集电港一期·华鑫智天地 / 阿科米星建筑设计事务所 + 刘宇扬建筑事务所

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »