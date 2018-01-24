World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. New Renderings Show off Gehry's Grand Avenue Development as Project Gets Official Start Date

New Renderings Show off Gehry's Grand Avenue Development as Project Gets Official Start Date

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
New Renderings Show off Gehry's Grand Avenue Development as Project Gets Official Start Date
Save this picture!
New Renderings Show off Gehry's Grand Avenue Development as Project Gets Official Start Date, Courtesy of Related / Gehry Partners
Courtesy of Related / Gehry Partners

New renderings have been revealed of Gehry PartnersGrand Avenue Project as construction is finally set to begin this fall. Located across from Gehry’s Walt Disney Concert Hall in downtown Los Angeles, the development now known as The Grand will offer up retail, entertainment and residences within two blocky, terracing towers.

Courtesy of Related / Gehry Partners Courtesy of Related / Gehry Partners Courtesy of Related / Gehry Partners Courtesy of Related / Gehry Partners + 6

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Related / Gehry Partners
Courtesy of Related / Gehry Partners

Coupled with the concert hall, the complex is envisioned at transforming the street into a full entertainment district, able to be closed off for pedestrian use. The building will also allow for images and videos to be projected onto the shimmering facade of its famous neighbor.

“You close that piece of Grand Avenue, put some chairs out there and you’ve got something special,” explained Gehry to the LA Times. “We’re not just building buildings, we’re building places.”

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Related / Gehry Partners
Courtesy of Related / Gehry Partners
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Related / Gehry Partners
Courtesy of Related / Gehry Partners

The complex will include a 39-tower residential tower with 113 condos and 323 apartments (20 percent of which will be available to low-income tenants), and a 20-story tower housing a 314-room Equinox hotel. At the base, shops and restaurants will intermix with entertainment pieces including a movie theater.

Read more and watch Gehry discuss the project, here.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Related / Gehry Partners
Courtesy of Related / Gehry Partners
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Related / Gehry Partners
Courtesy of Related / Gehry Partners

Long-Awaited Grand Avenue Project by Gehry Partners to Begin Construction

More than three years after receiving approval from Los Angeles County, the stop-and-start Grand Avenue development project designed by Gehry Partners is finally showing signs that construction may be soon beginning, as developer Related Companies has filed building permits for the project.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "New Renderings Show off Gehry's Grand Avenue Development as Project Gets Official Start Date" 24 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/887708/new-renderings-show-off-gehrys-grand-avenue-development-as-project-gets-official-start-date/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »