Time – Spatial Distortion / Jocelyn Cueto

Architect Jocelyn Cueto

Location Avenida de la Aviacion 500, Miraflores 15074, Peru

Architect in Charge Jocelyn Cueto

Collaborators Equipo de montaje y dirección de la escuela Corriente Alterna.

Area 56.33 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Jocelyn Cueto, Rodolfo Rey

“Time – spatial distortion” installation was selected among other projects for the anniversary of Corriente Alterna School of arts. The call for proposals was announce under the title “Take the school”, so for the author this meant to shake up the dynamics found in the historical architecture of the place and its contemporary extension.

Reflecting on the thought of architecture as an act of freezing time, came the idea of using the possibilities in its interaction with art to represent something closer to an actual dynamics between history and the contemporary, since time isn’t really made of linear defined stages. This topic encourage an exploration of the possibilities in the links between architecture and art, with M.C. Escher as a main reference. (See Escher’s Other World, Relativity and Belvedere)

Concept:

Emerging bases, time concepts and space perceptions.





The things that make the foundation of a person, a society, a profession, a school, a thought, or anything intangible, cannot be equivalent to a physical construction: initial supports that stay at the bottom of a space. Or for that matter, even when the stage of a foundation has been well overcome it doesn’t only belong to a past time.

In our society the prevailing concept of time is the linear vision: past – present – future just like an architecture of base – body – top. The present (the body) sits upon the past (the base), and the future (the top) will do the same, in this vision anything immaterial is also thought as a block by block development. Nevertheless, intangible basis are more complex, more like alive organisms that may have started at a foundational past, but will always find a way to be present and influence the contemporary time.

In this way, the intervention may then be an analogy for a historical foundation that refuses to be static at the bottom of a space, so it sprouts towards the contemporary architecture that sat down on it before. The historical architecture of the patio represents the foundation of the school, and is now a dynamic central organism that blossoms towards its own contemporary extension, influencing and even shaping the present time space, as it always does. Understanding that our foundations don’t just stay in a rigid past at the bottom of time can rearrange our way of living with history and perceiving time – space.