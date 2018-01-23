World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. NEXT Architects' Zalige Bridge Transforms Into Stepping Stones During Flood Conditions

NEXT Architects' Zalige Bridge Transforms Into Stepping Stones During Flood Conditions

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
NEXT Architects' Zalige Bridge Transforms Into Stepping Stones During Flood Conditions
Save this picture!
NEXT Architects' Zalige Bridge Transforms Into Stepping Stones During Flood Conditions, © NEXT Architects. Photography: Rutger Hollander
© NEXT Architects. Photography: Rutger Hollander

In a country famous for its below sea level towns, combating flooding has been a key challenge for Dutch designers for centuries, resulting in the construction of numerous dikes, levees and seawalls across the country. But when tasked with creating a new pedestrian link across an urban river park in Nijmegen, NEXT Architects and H+N+S Landscape Architects decided to try a different approach: to celebrate the natural event by designing a stepping stone bridge that only becomes useful in high water conditions.

Known as the Zalige Bridge, the structure was completed in March 2016, but only just was given the opportunity to prove itself in January 2018, when water levels in the park rose to 12 m NAP+, the highest point in 15 years.

© NEXT Architects. Photography: Jan Daanen © NEXT Architects. Photography: Rutger Hollander © NEXT Architects. Photography: Jeroen Bosch © NEXT Architects. Photography: Rutger Hollander + 22

The bridge acts as an extension of an elevated pathway that takes visitors across the river and floodplains. During dry times, a ground level pathway lined with concrete benches provides access to the raised structure. But as water levels begin to rise, this path is submerged, and the benches become the new ‘stepping stones’ that allow visitors to cross.

Save this picture!
© NEXT Architects. Photography: Jeroen Bosch
© NEXT Architects. Photography: Jeroen Bosch
Save this picture!
© NEXT Architects. Photography: Jan Daanen
© NEXT Architects. Photography: Jan Daanen

By limiting access, the architects believe the presence of the water is celebrated in a poetic way.

“While the water was rising, the bridge was reachable only through stepping stones, becoming the ultimate place to experience the high water,” explain the architects. “Eventually, also the stepping stones submerged, making the bridge inaccessible. As a crest above the river, the bridge emphasizes the dynamic character of water by letting people see and experience the changing river landscape.”

Save this picture!
Courtesy of NEXT Architects
Courtesy of NEXT Architects
Save this picture!
© NEXT Architects. Photography: Rutger Hollander
© NEXT Architects. Photography: Rutger Hollander
Save this picture!
Courtesy of NEXT Architects
Courtesy of NEXT Architects

“All designs by NEXT architects start from the unique characteristics of a place. This bridge is built on the floodplains; this fact was used to design a bridge that strongly connects and interacts with the river landscape; as a path over the water,” explains Michel Schreinemachers, partner NEXT architects. "It makes people experience of the changing water levels.”

News via NEXT Architects

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "NEXT Architects' Zalige Bridge Transforms Into Stepping Stones During Flood Conditions" 23 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/887623/next-architects-zalige-bridge-transforms-into-stepping-stones-during-flood-conditions/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »