Experience Time in Color With Emmanuelle Moureaux

Architect Emmanuelle Moureaux’s latest art experience, “COLOR OF TIME,” allows observers to experience the passage of time through color. Moureaux’s installation is one of a series called, “Art and Design, dialogue with materials,” for Toyama Prefectural Museum of Art & Design’s opening ceremonies. Throughout the series artists played with different materials, showing their varying potentials and characteristics.

Moureaux chose paper; layering over 100,000 number cutouts into a 3D grid. From sunrise at 6:30 to 19:49, the numbers turn over 100 shades of color, ending in black. A color changing experience totaling 799 minutes.

Through the exhibit is a pathway. Artwork, entitled “Miss Blanche” by Shiro Kuramata was placed in the middle of the aisle. The exhibit curator and deputy director for the museum integrated these two pieces of art to represent admiration among both artists. The tunnel allows one to be fully immersed in a gradation of moving color over time.

