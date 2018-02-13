Dream Garden / Mur Mur Lab

Save this picture! Courtesy of Mur Mur Lab

+ 16

Architects Mur Mur Lab

Location Shangqiu, Henan, China

Architect in Charge Samoon，Lee

Area 600.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Save this picture! Courtesy of Mur Mur Lab

Text description provided by the architects. Dream Garden is an experimental design of morphologic research on the settlement.

Challenges of the site: It was almost in a vacuum at the first time we got to the site. There was nothing but brand new industry park and buildings, which had no link to the city, site, and history. Maybe it’s the most common problem we shall confront in China. This current situation cut off the access to the eternity. To create an individual and dynamic world to resist the nihility, we shall learn from settlement and nature. It has a long history in China.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Mur Mur Lab

Pattern of the settlement: Despite being an indoor area, we’d like to regard it as an entire architecture complex. In the way, the site is endued with density and autonomy. To interpose the site in an abstract way, we redefine outdoor and indoor space.

The area is divided into two parts, Private and Public. Private area refers to some individual rooms in specific functions. The public area represents the space in-between, including hall, meeting, and exhibition. Public area includes several streets, squares, and lanes, which are divided by several walls in straight lines and curves. In the way, the site is reorganized with urban character. To describe the space, we use some urban design terms because of the judgment of human’s behaviors. Density gives behaviors more possibilities.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Mur Mur Lab

Interesting imagination: Here is a city, and also a garden. The gap between old and new is the backyard of an office room. Greens belong the straight walls, and lighting ceilings are bright as courtyards. The imaginations of garden appear in our mind, telling a story of nature.

The blank area is purposed to be a garden, with potted plants. Somehow the idea hasn’t come true. Instead, clients settle a few microcarpa, just like traditional paintings for a winter scene. It hadn’t been used at the last time we got to the garden. Will the fairy tales happen in the meandering streets? Maybe it’s just a dream garden.