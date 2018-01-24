MyChelsea Boutique Hotel / Design House Liberty

+ 21

Client MyHotel Group

Text description provided by the architects. MyChelsea is a niche boutique hotel located in the heart of Chelsea. With the brand of MyHotels set in unique locations that complement their surroundings, this hotel does just that. Drawing on the beautiful gardens and annual flower shows of Chelsea, the hotel design creates an experience where botany and nature come together to provide a serene environment for hotel guests and visitors alike. Upon entering, the lobby space draws focus to our bespoke light feature surrounded by walls painted in raven black.

In the main conservatory, the monochromatic backdrop of the design allows the greenery of the tropical array of plants to stand out. This is supplemented with DH Liberty Lux Pear lights which provide an organic counterpart to the existing structural framework of the greenhouse. These organic layers are juxtaposed with carefully sourced geometric furniture inclusive a distressed bar with stone top and white oak floors laid in an angled geometry. In the bedrooms, delicate dewdrops from our DH Liberty Lux collection drip from the ceiling as hexagonal concrete tiles wrap the walls of the bathrooms and honeycomb mesh integrates into the bespoke joinery.

We've also created a raw delicatessen which serves guilt free and healthy desserts, raw juices and salads from Tanya's Kitchen. The consistent juxtaposition of organic and geometric forms create a series of spaces that feel effortless in their totality and provide an aligned brand identity for the MyHotel Chelsea and its future guests.