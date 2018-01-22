World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Dance Hall
  4. United States
  5. archimania
  6. 2017
  7. Ballet Memphis / archimania

Ballet Memphis / archimania

  • 17:00 - 22 January, 2018
Ballet Memphis / archimania
© Hank Mardukas Photography
© Hank Mardukas Photography

© Hank Mardukas Photography

  • Mechanical and Plumbing

    Innovative Engineering Services - Jack Griffith, Jeremiah Watson with GS&P – Bogue Waller

  • Civil SSR

    Morgan Falls

  • Electrical

    DePouw Engineering - Monte DePouw

  • Structural

    SSR - Ian Engstrom, Daniel Sours with Vertika - P. V. Banavalkar

  • Landscape

    Dalhoff Thomas - Dean Thomas, Sam Henry

  • Acoustical/AV

    Talaske - Rick Talaske, Scott Hamilton

  • Theatre Planner

    Schuler Shook - Jack Hagler, Kimberly Corbett Oates

  • General Contractor

    Grinder, Taber & Grinder, Brett Grinder, Jay Weber, Junior Whetzel
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Hank Mardukas Photography
© Hank Mardukas Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Ballet Memphis had outgrown its current space and wished to move to a thriving performance arts district in the heart of the city with a one-of-a-kind facility. The company’s new home opens up to the community with large windows and public courtyards between the studios. The two-story building houses practice space for Ballet Memphis’ professional company and classrooms for youth and community dance instruction. The building is intended to engage the public in dance, movement, wellness, self-discovery, and connection.

© Hank Mardukas Photography
© Hank Mardukas Photography
Site Plan
Site Plan
© Hank Mardukas Photography
© Hank Mardukas Photography

The exterior form, composed of layers of glass, perforated copper, and volumes of contrasting metal emulates a music box. Gauzy screens and deep insets of the building mask and reveal the activity of dancers within. Warm and neutral materials and cool colours are also used to frame and display movement. The perforated copper screen mimics the existing historic street edge – enhancing the urban experience within an entertainment district undergoing a renaissance – while complying with current city codes and setbacks.

© Hank Mardukas Photography
© Hank Mardukas Photography

The building’s façade offers opportunities for the community to engage with the Ballet, via exterior courtyards and a café. A costume shop exists at the easternmost end of the project, featuring a display window that doubles as a mini-performance venue.Dance and architecture share a focus on movement, space and time. Celebrating these disciplines, through this civic project, enhances the growing entertainment district and residential neighborhoods in the area.

© Hank Mardukas Photography
© Hank Mardukas Photography
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Hank Mardukas Photography
© Hank Mardukas Photography
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Products:

Wood Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Theaters & Performance Dance hall United States
Cite: "Ballet Memphis / archimania" 22 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/887483/ballet-memphis-archimania/> ISSN 0719-8884

