House as Tree of Life / Andyrahman Architect

+ 23

Architects Andyrahman Architect

Location Surabaya, Indonesia

Architect in Charge Andy Rahman

Other Participants Griya Karya Mandiri, Reni Dwi Rahayu, Muchammad Ubay

Area 300.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Mansyur Hasan

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. In Javanese belief, trees is important in life. The tree is symbolized as kayon (gunungan), essentially a living tree or "tree of life", which symbolizes life in the world and its contents. With trees, people will live sustainably. Without trees, people will perish.

Trees also become a metaphor in architecture in the tropics, so the important thing in a house is a shade / shade roof, while the wall should be attempted to be a wall that can be passed light and air freely. This house is designed with that awareness as well, as a shade covered by a wall with holes (roster).

The owner of this house is a heavy wood lover, who has a collection of old wood items he has collected for decades. The use of wood should be wise, and pay attention to its sustainability, so that building materials are always available and preserved. The wise use of wood is also related to the continuity of tree planting on earth, which is realized by planting trees in the area of this house.