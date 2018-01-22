World
House as Tree of Life / Andyrahman Architect

  • 19:00 - 22 January, 2018
House as Tree of Life / Andyrahman Architect
House as Tree of Life / Andyrahman Architect, © Mansyur Hasan
© Mansyur Hasan

© Mansyur Hasan © Mansyur Hasan © Mansyur Hasan © Mansyur Hasan + 23

  • Architects

    Andyrahman Architect

  • Location

    Surabaya, Indonesia

  • Architect in Charge

    Andy Rahman

  • Other Participants

    Griya Karya Mandiri, Reni Dwi Rahayu, Muchammad Ubay

  • Area

    300.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Mansyur Hasan
© Mansyur Hasan
© Mansyur Hasan
1st Floor Plan
1st Floor Plan

Text description provided by the architects. In Javanese belief, trees is important in life. The tree is symbolized as kayon (gunungan), essentially a living tree or "tree of life", which symbolizes life in the world and its contents. With trees, people will live sustainably. Without trees, people will perish.

© Mansyur Hasan
© Mansyur Hasan

Trees also become a metaphor in architecture in the tropics, so the important thing in a house is a shade / shade roof, while the wall should be attempted to be a wall that can be passed light and air freely. This house is designed with that awareness as well, as a shade covered by a wall with holes (roster). 

Concept
Concept
© Mansyur Hasan
© Mansyur Hasan

The owner of this house is a heavy wood lover, who has a collection of old wood items he has collected for decades. The use of wood should be wise, and pay attention to its sustainability, so that building materials are always available and preserved. The wise use of wood is also related to the continuity of tree planting on earth, which is realized by planting trees in the area of this house.

© Mansyur Hasan
© Mansyur Hasan
