World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Ramella Arquitetura
  6. 2017
  7. Weber House / Ramella Arquitetura

Weber House / Ramella Arquitetura

  • 13:00 - 1 February, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Weber House / Ramella Arquitetura
Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

© Marcelo Donadussi © Marcelo Donadussi © Marcelo Donadussi © Marcelo Donadussi + 19

  • Architects

    Ramella Arquitetura

  • Location

    Xangri-lá, Brazil

  • Author Architects

    Blacio Junior, Larissa Ramella

  • Architect in Charge

    Blacio Junior

  • Team

    Blacio Ruivo Junior, Carlos Ramella, Larissa Ramella, Geovana Ramella, Serrano Engenharia

  • Area

    360.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Marcelo Donadussi

  • Rendering

    Tiago Krummenauer

  • Sketches

    Blacio Junior

  • Lighting

    Singular Iluminação

  • Landscape Design

    Verde Arte

  • Construction

    Dalpiaz
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
Weber House / Ramella Arquitetura, © Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

Text description provided by the architects. The Weber House is located in a condominium of lots and marina Velas da Marina, in Lagoa dos Quadros on the north coast of Rio Grande do Sul. Its use is exclusive to summer holidays and weekend breaks for the owners and their young daughter. To release the garage facade on the narrow terrain, the 1s floor has a side passage for cars, and the strategy for gaining frontage was with horizontal lines of slender marquees and a brick wall that would make the garden background.

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

Of striking features, the apparent concrete, brick and black frames form a set of volumes on the west front facade and receives two intentional openings for the view of the landscape: one in the form of a concrete box that rests on a wall of massive bricks, in the form of a gazebo, which is the balcony of one of the suites, and the other in a corner of glass that illuminates the living room. The black ripados give prominence to the brick and concrete concrete marquises that also receive planters with pendant plants that give privacy to the spa environment on the second floor and more life to the facade. From the initial design in sketches, the brick wall and the concrete box were present and modified according to the needs plan and interfaces that were evolving during the construction.

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

Due to the costs of execution, labour and future maintenance some systems and finishes were gaining strength during the 20 months of work, and some have been modifying since sketches, render and final photography. The design of interiors with pretension in the combination of elements, but simplified evolved during the work, and the concept of raw materials follows inside with mixtures of walls in a texture of burned cement and combination with wood joinery, porcelain tile and apparent concrete. The contemporary lines and differentiated projects in the different solutions give the house Weber its own identity within the marina condominium.

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Brazil
Cite: "Weber House / Ramella Arquitetura" 01 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/887200/weber-house-ramella-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »