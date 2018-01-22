World
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Kindergarten
  4. China
  5. Perform Design Studio
  6. 2017
  Sanhuan Kindergarten / Perform Design Studio

Sanhuan Kindergarten / Perform Design Studio

  20:00 - 22 January, 2018
Sanhuan Kindergarten / Perform Design Studio
© Lian He
  • Architects

    Perform Design Studio

  • Location

    North Cuizhu Road, Yangzhong, Jiangsu, China

  • Architect in Charge

    Qian Li

  • Design Team

    Zhiyong Tan, Qian Wang, Shukai Chen, Deyun Hu, Tingting Zheng, Cheng Yang

  • Area

    7003.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Lian He, Qian Li

  • Executive Architect

    Jiangsu Haodu Construction & Engineering Co. Ltd.

  • Interior + Landscape Design

    Perform Design Studio（Schematic）+ Jiangsu Haodu (Construction Documents)

  • General Contractor

    Zhenjiang Jiangong Construction Group Co. Ltd.

  • Interior & Façade Contractor

    Jiangsu Hualei Façade Engineering Co. Ltd.

  • Landscape Contractor

    Jiangsu Danyang Civil Construction Group Co. Ltd.
    More Specs Less Specs
© Lian He
Text description provided by the architects. Located in the northern outskirt of Yangzhong, an island city in the Yangtze River, this new kindergarten is one of the public education facilities that typically are constructed before the real estate developments of the surrounding upcoming urbanized area.

© Lian He
Kindergartens in China adopt a three-grade system. This kindergarten needs to accommodate 15 classes in three grades for a total of approximately 450 children. In order to create a smaller scale, we proposed three hexagonal courtyards for three grades respectively, with five sides of each hexagon corresponding to five classes, and the sixth side open for shared circulation or social spaces.

© Lian He
© Lian He
All the programs are organized around three courtyards that have identical plan shapes but varied floor numbers, resulting in an overlapping and cascading massing form. We placed the classrooms on the top floor of each courtyard to maximize their natural light and ventilation, and other supporting programs on the lower floors, such as music, art studios, a library, a multipurpose hall, a kitchen and teachers’ offices.

© Qian Li
© Qian Li
© Lian He
Three courtyards differ in their character and materiality. For easy access, Junior Grade children reside in the classrooms around the lowest one-story lawn courtyard, with playsets and a tree house installed from the lawn to the roof top for children to adventure. Middle Grade children migrate to the second level of the second courtyard, which features a mound-like wooden platform that is the roof of the multipurpose hall below. For the third courtyard, as kids grow to Senior Grade and become more mature, or at least they think they are, we proposed a more normal-looking courtyard with concrete paving throughout. However, it can collect rainwater and turn into a shallow wading pool during hot weather.

© Lian He
While each courtyard seems to clearly belong to each different grade, the open circulation spaces or shortcuts between the courtyards allow the children to easily leave their own courtyard and explore those less familiar spaces. The juxtaposition of three courtyards produces an unpredicted spatial complexity. The spiritual center of the kindergarten is an outdoor amphitheater that slopes down from the mound of the second courtyard, partially covered by the roof of the third courtyard.

© Lian He
East-west section
East-west section
© Lian He
The close adjacency between the courtyards provides children convenience to step out onto the roof terraces of the neighboring courtyards, and enjoy diverse outdoor activities, including peeking down to the lower floor classroom interiors through the roof skylights. The curvilinear walkways loop around and lead children back to their own courtyard.

© Lian He
The exterior facades of the classrooms are covered by metal louvers, with one color corresponding to one grade. The migration of the colored louvers from ground floor to the top floor, visible both within and without the courtyards, reinforces the concept of children growth, which is celebrated here both at independent moments in time, and collectively through time.

© Lian He
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "Sanhuan Kindergarten / Perform Design Studio" 22 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/887112/sanhuan-kindergarten-perform-design-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

