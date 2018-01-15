Entrance for XANADU Park / Atelier Li Xinggang

+ 24

Masterplan Xiaodong Yu

Structure Yinying Gao

Equipment Xiaochun Song, Chaoying Li

Drainage Hai Liu

Electricity Yi Zhen

Awards 2016, WAACA WA Achievement Award (Shortlisted) More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The workstation locate south of the Site of XANADU Park(the ruin of the Yuan Dynasty Upper Capital), consists ticketing, security, management offices, resting and tourists’ lavatories for the park, and is part of the Site’s application to become a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage Site. Architecture locates on one side of XANADU axis as a cluster.

Save this picture! Geometric Control and Volume Cutting. Image Courtesy of Atelier Li Xinggang

On one hand, this cluster leaves the axis as a landscape and a visual connection towards the ruin. On the other hand, a cluster strategy provides a more friendly scale compared to a large block. A group of white circular and oval buildings with pitched roofs interconnected with each other to enclose a private courtyard for staff and a public one for visitors.

Save this picture! Semi-enclosed Courtyard Perspective View. Image © Guangyuan Zhang

Save this picture! North Perspective View. Image © Guangyuan Zhang

According to the internal functions, these small buildings vary in size and height, and form an interesting dialogue between each other. Up close, one will discover that these little "tents" are quite unusual: On the side facing the courtyards, the circular and elliptical volumes were sliced continuously into a curving interface of fair faced concrete, later covered by a layer of white paint.

Save this picture! PTFE Membrane Details. Image © Guangyuan Zhang

The continuous curvy joint of two materials (the PTFE membrane and concrete) provides a comparison of light and heavy, soft and hard. Light fixtures hidden In the cavity between the membrane and the exterior wall emit a soft white glow at night, bring a feeling of lightness and impermanence as if the buildings can be moved away at a moment’s notice like the nomads’ yurts, and paying respect to the Site.

Save this picture! Bay Window Detail. Image © Guangyuan Zhang

Built-in furniture is designed in connection with the curved walls and bay windows. Sunshine filters in through the windows and skylights, framing a picture of the prairie below an azure sky. From far to near, and near to far, the seemingly similar but unusual group of prairie buildings brings a little drama to the visitors.It is small and grand, light and heavy, temporary and eternal, manmade and natural.

Save this picture! General Model. Image Courtesy of Atelier Li Xinggang

The building's presence when it contrast to enviorment not only shows respect to the culture and history, but also has its own identity.