  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Aldo's Kitchen / IBUKU

Aldo's Kitchen / IBUKU

  • 00:00 - 15 January, 2018
Aldo's Kitchen / IBUKU
Aldo's Kitchen / IBUKU, Courtesy of IBUKU
Courtesy of IBUKU

Courtesy of IBUKU Courtesy of IBUKU Courtesy of IBUKU Model. Image Courtesy of IBUKU

  • Architects

    IBUKU

  • Location

    Sibang Kaja, Abiansemal, Badung Regency, Bali, Indonesia

  • Client

    Green School

  • Site Area

    45000

  • Area

    500.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2007
Courtesy of IBUKU
Courtesy of IBUKU

Text description provided by the architects. Aldo's Kitchen was one of the first bamboo buildings in the area, imagined by Aldo Landwher, a former sculptor and jewelry designer who conceived the original buildings of the Green School, for John Hardy. The building also strongly inspired the design of the Heart of School at Green Schoo Bali, where the form was repeated 3 times, maintaining proportions and similar ideas.

Courtesy of IBUKU
Courtesy of IBUKU

It was initially designed to be a restaurant, but it is currently the headquarters of the IBUKU office, highlighting the versatility and longevity of the bamboo structure. Defit Wijaya, senior architect of IBUKU, explains that the design was based on the shape of a snail, spiraled and without orthogonal parts. "With 3 levels and a large central tower, it allows the entrance of zenithal light and was fitted with the exhaust chimney for the kitchen at the core of the ground level."  

Courtesy of IBUKU
Courtesy of IBUKU

Due to the climate of the region, there are no perimeter walls, allowing for abundant ventilation, which even runs through the floors, due to the permeable bamboo floor. Large eaves do not allow rain to enter the environment.

Model. Image Courtesy of IBUKU
Model. Image Courtesy of IBUKU

The structure is composed mainly of Dendrocalamus Asper, known locally as Petung, whose useful length reaches about 18 meters. Bamboo pillars equally spaced with each other follow the spiral shape, with the beams that support the roof positioned radically, from the central tower.

Courtesy of IBUKU
Courtesy of IBUKU
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Indonesia
Cite: "Aldo's Kitchen / IBUKU" 15 Jan 2018. ArchDaily.

