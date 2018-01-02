World
i

i

i

"World's Largest Picture Frame" Opens in Dubai

"World's Largest Picture Frame" Opens in Dubai
via Instagram user linvraisemblableordinaire

Rising 150 meters from Dubai’s Zabeel Park, the “World’s Largest Picture Frame” has officially opened in the UAE. Known as the Dubai Frame, the structure is the latest in the city’s line of eye-catching megaprojects, offering up panoramic views of the skyline while framing views of iconic buildings such as the Burj Khalifa for visitors and residents all across the city.

Nearly a decade after it was first proposed, visitors can now ascend the structure to its 93-meter-long viewing bridge, which features a glass-floored walkways and full-height views out to the old city of Deira to the north and the skyscrapers of Sheikh Zayed Road toward the south. A neon ‘vortex’ tunnel will then usher visitors into an interactive, augmented reality exhibition on the history and future of the city.  

via Instagram user dubailifestyle

The project has not come without controversy, however – last year, it was revealed that the design may have been used without the consent of its original architect.

Learn more about the story, here.

Dubai Frame Approaches Completion Amid Allegations of Stolen Intellectual Property

Dubai's newest mega-attraction, a 150-meter-high, 93-meter-wide picture frame structure dubbed the "Dubai Frame" is approaching completion after a nearly two-year delay, and is set for opening in the second half of this year.

See more:

News Architecture News
